Functional Food

The Differences Between Nutrition For Athletes & Healthy Eating

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 09, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
This story appears in the 2024 digital issue of Game On.

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, we get a front-row seat to the lives of athletes—learning about how they care for their bodies in their day-to-day lives. Food included.

While a snapshot of their plate may somewhat resemble your dinner, athletes' eating patterns are quite different. And they 100% should be. 

Athletes constantly push their bodies to extreme physical lengths, and food is a lever in making those feats possible. But typical "healthy eating" advice—think eating plenty of fiber, protein, and veggies while reducing added sugars and salt—isn't going to get them to their goals. 

To help show the differences between "healthy eating" and fueling for sport, we tapped top registered dietitians for the advice they most regularly give their female athletes (of all ages) that contradicts the norm. 

This doesn't necessarily mean that you should follow this advice. Instead, we hope these insights highlight that the definition of eating well depends on the context—and we encourage you to approach differences in food choice and advice with curiosity and without judgment.

Meet the experts:

Stevie Smith, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CDN

Stevie Smith, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CDN, is a board-certified sports dietitian based in Buffalo, New York. She helps active women improve performance without sacrificing their health and happiness. 

Christina Anderson, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CSP

Christina Anderson, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CSP, is known as The Gymnast Nutritionist®. She helps gymnasts (their parents and their coaches) learn how to fuel for optimal performance and longevity in the sport.

1.

You're going to need a lot more carbs 

Here at mindbodygreen, protein is the macronutrient that's been at the top of our minds for the last several years—and making sure that women get enough of it. While that still holds true for athletes, carbohydrate intake is paramount for athletes.

"Athletes are going to need a lot more carbs than the average semiactive adult," says board-certified sports dietitian Stevie Smith, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CDN. Carbs are broken down into glucose (aka sugar) in the body, and glucose is the preferred energy source for endurance sports—think distance aerobic exercises like running, biking, triathlons, swimming, and rowing.   

Athletes are going to need a lot more carbs than the average semiactive adult.

When you eat carbs, some of the glucose gets used right away by cells, and then you also store some glucose (as glycogen) in your muscles and your liver, which you can tap into for energy later.

As endurance sports imply you are using a high amount of energy over a long period of time, you need to have a lot of glucose availability. 

Carb-heavy foods have long gotten a bad rap in the wellness space for overly increasing blood sugar—and many people view foods like bread, pasta, rice, etc., as unhealthy, including athletes. 

"There is still a lot of fear around carbohydrates in athletes," notes Smith. "But as a rule, as training increases, carb intake also has to increase."

Smith emphasizes that properly fueling with carbs (before, during, and after workouts) is key to restoring muscle glycogen and improving post-workout recovery for athletes. 

What does carb intake look like?

To show the difference in carbohydrate needs, Smith says that a 140 pound female training for a marathon would need about 382-636 grams of carbs a day during peak training, a moderately active woman (who exercises around an hour most days) should aim for 70-80% of that, and a lightly active woman needs about half of that range. For reference, half a baked potato is around 20 grams of carbs. 
2.

Quick-digesting carbs are good 

The best way to fuel before and during a workout is with quick-digesting carbs—aka, foods that mainly provide sugar.   

"One of the most contentious topics of nutrition in a sport like gymnastics is the use of quick-digesting carbohydrates intra-workout," says The Gymnast Nutritionist Christina Anderson, M.S., RDN, CSSD, CSP. "The lay public doesn't understand the differences between 'fueling vs. snacking,' and so you'll see a lot of things—especially on social media—saying that sports drinks are toxic, full of sugar, etc."

But that's actually the exact fuel that athletes need. 

Anderson emphasizes that high-intensity sports (like gymnastics) can have grueling four- to six-hour practices, and quick-digesting carbs are needed every hour and a half to two hours. Sports drinks, or snacks like dried fruit, gummy candies (yes, fruit snacks!), gels, and crackers—all foods that many people try to avoid to eat healthy—are crucial for performance nutrition and keeping the muscles and brain fueled. 

"The stomach gets limited blood flow during exercise, which can compromise digestion, so we have to use a fuel source that can digest easily like fruit snacks, processed carbs (grains), etc.," emphasizes Anderson. 

This applies to not only gymnastics but also sports like tennis, soccer, running, football, and so on that span hours. 

"It doesn't matter whether you think these foods are healthy or not. It's about using the right fuel source at the right time if you want to maximize performance," asserts Anderson. 

3.

It's about balanced eating, not clean eating

Anderson also notes, "So many people lose their minds when we say that it's OK to give your gymnast their favorite candy—as they hear, 'let them eat candy all the time in massive quantities.' And that's not it at all. It's about balance." 

The struggle here is that no one is immune to healthy eating messaging—which often focuses on reducing sugar-containing foods and labeling foods good or bad. 

Anderson—who primarily works with young athletes, their parents, and coaches—notes that healthy eating messaging often leads to overrestricting "fun foods" (including those quick-digesting carbs) and unintentional underfueling, both of which are detrimental to physical and mental health—no matter your age. 

We want to make these foods 'emotionally neutral' by offering them frequently enough and with permission.

"So many upper-level gymnasts don't know how to regulate their intake of these foods [sweets] and end up overeating, sneaking, or bingeing them, which doesn't resolve when they quit the sport," says Anderson. "We want to make these foods 'emotionally neutral' by offering them frequently enough and with permission." 

4.

Don't overload on veggies 

Smith typically advises her clients not to fill up on veggies—a recommendation you'd probably never expect to hear from a dietitian. 

"Eating a lot of veggies at meals and snacks takes up a lot of 'space' in the stomach—leaving someone too full to get adequate carbohydrates from grains or starches or enough protein," says Smith. While many people intentionally use the tactic of filling up on veggies for weight management or fat loss, it's another example of advice that can dampen an athlete's performance. 

"This doesn't mean you shouldn't include veggies at each meal; just aim to keep the serving to one-third to one-quarter of your plate depending on your training day," says Smith. 

5.

Counting your macros and obsessing over calories will backfire on you 

Many health enthusiasts choose to track their macros and sometimes calories as a way to monitor their health. But Smith believes this approach is too restrictive and does not account for the ebbs and flows in training throughout the week and the unique needs of athletes.

She says, "Many of my clients come to me after working with macro coaches. They are underfueled and experiencing negative health and performance outcomes. It also very often creates or perpetuates a negative relationship with food and exercise in most endurance athletes."

To address this with clients, Smith starts by seeing where the biggest gaps are and what small, daily changes will have the most impact. "This might be starting with a small carb-rich snack before a morning workout instead of fasting, or bumping up sources of protein for athletes who are underfueling," she says.

5.

All of this advice focuses on energy availability 

Did you notice that all the advice on this list is about ensuring athletes have enough energy availability? Both Smith and Anderson brought up the dangers of underfueling (not eating enough to support daily energy needs, workouts, and recovery) that can lead to relative energy deficiency in sport (REDs).

"REDs is a huge contributor to the high rates of injury in a sport like gymnastics, especially overuse and bone-related injuries, poor healing from an injury, and performance issues," says Anderson.

 The rate of REDs varies by sport but may affect up to 80%1 of elite athletes. 

"Most athletes (and parents or coaches) only focus on eating healthy, and yet you can eat healthy and underfuel, technically overfuel (though rare in these growing athletes [I] work with), or eat enough, but it's not enough of the right foods at the right times," says Anderson.

And as endurance sports like running marathons or participating in triathlons become more popular for people to pick up in adulthood, people new to the world of sports may be very likely to underfuel. 

For many busy individuals who are training in addition to navigating life responsibilities, it's easy to find yourself overtrained and underfueled if you don't match your nutrition to your training (and life) stress load!

"Endurance sports can be a fun and fulfilling way to push yourself, gain community, and stay active," says Smith. "But for many busy individuals who are training in addition to navigating life responsibilities, it's easy to find yourself overtrained and underfueled if you don't match your nutrition to your training (and life) stress load!" 

Both dietitians strongly encourage all serious athletes and those training intensely need an established fueling plan and even one-on-one support with a dietitian. 

The takeaway 

Healthy eating depends on the context. For athletes, beneficial food choices do and should look different from the recreationally active individual. But healthy eating ideals run deep, and both Smith and Anderson point out how they work with athletes to detach from practices and messaging that aren't designed to help them reach their goals. 

For athletes, those goals include getting stronger, running faster, exerting more power, and increasing stamina. To do that, it's about the right fuel at the right time. 

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

