These amino acids not only make up our muscles and tissues, but they impact everything from digesting food the right way to producing the hormones we need to feel our best. Getting in the nitty gritty, biochemistry of it all, LeVeque specified that phenylalanine is a precursor to dopamine1 , tryptophan is the precursor to serotonin and melatonin, and leucine is needed for muscle protein synthesis.