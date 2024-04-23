Skip to Content
Women's Health

3 Things I Wish More Women Knew About Menopause, From An MD

Hannah Frye
April 23, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

Acne doesn't stop with menopause
Image by FreshSplash / iStock
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For far too long, the reality of menopause challenges has been notoriously understudied in research—hurting the quality of advice provided to women on how to best navigate (and combat) those side effects.

Thankfully, menopause has finally been getting much-deserved time in the spotlight lately. 

To keep this momentum going (and provide you with reputable, science-backed information), I tapped board-certified internal medicine doctor, menopause expert, member of the New Chapter Wellness Council, and author of Unlock Your Menopause Type, Heather Hirsch, M.D.

 Below, three things she wishes more women knew about menopause.

Editor's note

When we refer to women in this article, we refer to those assigned female at birth (AFAB). The health-related correlations are exclusive to hormonal and chromosomal differences, not gender identity or expression.
1.

It’s not all hot flashes and mood changes

Television and film have stereotyped menopause struggles as hot flashes and mood swings—but those aren’t the only two side effects women should be mindful of.

In fact, Hirsch says every time she polls her clients, the two biggest challenges are always sleep trouble and brain fogginess. 

She clarifies, “Brain fog means different things to different people.” Sometimes, it’s a change in cognition or things like memory recall, but other times it’s feeling less motivated.”

Hirsch even reports that more women express daily limitations caused by brain fog, even compared to mood changes and hot flashes. Much of the time, this is because those clients have experienced similar struggles during their menstrual cycle and learned to live with it, but brain fog is a new and particularly challenging arena.  

So, while the stereotypical struggles are certainly a part of the menopause experience for many women, so are brain fog and sleep trouble—so keep an eye out for those, too and speak to your doctor when you notice them. 

2.

You should be tailoring your supplement routine to your unique needs

I’ve seen more menopause-focused supplements on the market lately, so I had to ask Hirsch what she recommends.

She tells me that there are some supplements she thinks everyone dealing with menopause and perimenopause will benefit from, but after that, you should tailor your routine to address your unique needs. 

“For my menopause clients, there are two things that I almost always recommend universally—the most vital things for me are vitamin D and calcium,” she says.

Hirsch explains, “Estrogen is protective for the bones1, but we lose estrogen as we go through menopause. So without that protective benefit of estrogen, we really want to make sure that our bones are strong.” Hence, the recommendation for this supplement duo of calcium2 and vitamin D3—both of which help to support bone health.*

Besides that, Hirsch recommends magnesium and ashwagandha for those struggling with sleep and stress, and combination beauty supplements (collagen, antioxidants, biotin, etc.) for those with hair and skin concerns.*

3.

Perimenopause can start earlier than you think

“The average age of menopause in the US is 51 and perimenopause 47. But I have clients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, so that’s just the average age,” Hirsch says, adding that, “This image of it being your mom’s thing is really harmful.” 

If you hyper-focus on this average age, you may overlook some early signs because it seems years and years away. But perimenopause (which is often when women experience challenges as their estrogen starts to decline and then fluctuate heavily) can last for over seven years4. So yes, the menopause transition can start earlier than you think.

Now while you shouldn’t jump to conclusions (assuming that brain fog is an automatic sign of menopause), you should keep track of unusual experiences and present them to your physician during your check-up. 

Whether it’s menopause, perimenopause, or something else entirely, it’s worth investigating and advocating for your optimal well-being. 

The takeaway

Hirsch suggests women keep an eye out for less-buzzy menopause struggles like brain fog and sleep trouble. When seeking supplement support, she recommends starting with vitamin D and calcium, and then tailoring your approach to address your needs.

Finally, she wants women to understand that menopause and perimenopause can start earlier than you think, so don’t talk yourself out of the possibility if you’re not yet at the “average” age. 

And here's a deeper dive into supplementation for menopause, because it’s a complex subject that deserves some extra attention. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health — 4 Ways To Fight It (& Find Connection)
Mental Health

Loneliness Is Bad For Your Health — 4 Ways To Fight It (& Find Connection)

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

5 Reasons Women 50+ Should Start Taking This Supplement
Women's Health

5 Reasons Women 50+ Should Start Taking This Supplement

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Activity May Relieve Menopause & Menstrual Symptoms, Study Finds
Women's Health

This Activity May Relieve Menopause & Menstrual Symptoms, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

Up To 50% Of Americans Aren't Getting Enough Of This Mineral
Integrative Health

Up To 50% Of Americans Aren't Getting Enough Of This Mineral

Hannah Frye

New Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)
Integrative Health

New Research Just Busted 13 Caffeine Myths (Coffee Drinkers, Listen Up)

Hannah Frye

Sciatica Pain? Here's How To Manage, From An Occupational Therapist
Integrative Health

Sciatica Pain? Here's How To Manage, From An Occupational Therapist

Lis Bahr, OTD, MS

This Restaurant-Worthy Coconut-Braised Salmon With Vegetable Only Takes 1 Pan
Integrative Health

This Restaurant-Worthy Coconut-Braised Salmon With Vegetable Only Takes 1 Pan

Yasmin Fahr

This Sleep Aid Is Both Effective & Gentle Enough To Take Nightly
Integrative Health

This Sleep Aid Is Both Effective & Gentle Enough To Take Nightly

Emma Loewe

What Men Are Getting Wrong About Mental Health, From A Psychologist
Mental Health

What Men Are Getting Wrong About Mental Health, From A Psychologist

Stephen B. Poulter, PhD

