Perimenopause10 , and the corresponding decline in estrogen, is traditionally a time when we gain fat and lose muscle. This changes our shape, but it also puts us even more at risk for insulin resistance and other health concerns, and it contributes to further changes in hunger and satiety signals. Muscle loss can also lead to11 joint pain, frailty, osteoporosis, and more, leaving us feeling lackluster, to say the least. But it doesn’t have to be this way.