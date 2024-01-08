Instead of buying my favorite plant-based milk at the grocery store (which contains seed oils and emulsifiers—sigh), I also decided to make my own cashew milk at home. I blended up 2 tablespoons of raw cashews with 4 cups of water and was left with a creamy concoction to pour into my coffee. It didn’t froth as well as my store-bought milk (likely because of the lack of fillers), but it did the job!