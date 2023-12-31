Could you turn that sandwich into a salad and add a tahini dressing instead of the pesto? Maybe you could put egg scramble on avocado toast? If you swap black beans for chickpeas and add tzatziki, maybe you could have a warm Mediterranean bowl for dinner? Using the yogurt from your snack and the lime and cilantro from the burrito bowl, can you make your own sauce? Bonus: Thinking this way can also help reduce food waste in your kitchen.