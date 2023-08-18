Brittle nails and hair are another physical sign of not eating enough protein. "Since the body's exterior is largely made of protein, the first signs of protein deficiency are often on the surface," Hirt says. For example, you may notice flaky, peeling skin, weak nails, and hair that is brittle, comes out in clumps, and loses its natural color. "Once you have these symptoms, you have moderate protein deficiency. There are other causes for this, so please see your doctor," Lev notes.