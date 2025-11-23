How to Handle Thanksgiving Angst & My “Show-Stopping Broccoli”
The holidays are often portrayed as cozy, joyful, and gratitude-filled, yet for many, Thanksgiving can also stir up a very real sense of stress, anxiety, or emotional overload. Pressure to host the perfect gathering, family dynamics, travel logistics, food guilt, sibling comparison, loneliness and even grief can take a toll.
If you feel excitement and dread at the same time, you’re not alone. However, the foods that we choose to eat during this season can play a significant role in enhancing or dampening potentially negative emotions. There are smart, nourishing ways to support your nervous system while still enjoying the holiday.
Food matters when emotions run high
Emotional well-being and nutrition are inseparable. What we put on our plates directly impacts inflammation, blood sugar stability, neurotransmitter production, and even the state of our gut microbiome, which we know influences mental health through the gut-brain connection. During a high-stress or emotionally charged holiday, easing internal inflammation and supporting a balanced nervous system can make it easier to stay grounded, present, and resilient.
While this season tends to be full of sugary comfort foods, weaving in nutrient-dense, brain-supportive dishes also gives your body the biochemical tools it needs to cope with emotional demands.
In my book, Calm Your Mind With Food, I share my recipe for a Show-Stopping Roasted Head of Broccoli. This surprisingly elegant, crowd-pleasing recipe deserves a spot on your holiday menu! It’s packed with nutrients that target stress, inflammation, digestion, and emotional resilience. It brings brightness, crunch, aromatics, and healthy fats, making it a supportive addition among heavier holiday foods.
Show-stopping Roasted Head of Broccoli
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 large head of broccoli
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 1 tablespoon gochugaru
- ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate seeds
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- If the head of broccoli has a large stalk, cut it off at the base and sit the head firmly in a medium oven-proof baking dish.
- Mix the oil with the spices, salt, garlic and cilantro in a small bowl and pour the mixture over the head of broccoli.
- Add ¼ cup of water to the baking dish, and roast the broccoli in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
- Top with fresh lemon juice, lemon zest and pomegranate seeds before serving. An optional ½ teaspoon or less of salt may be needed for flavor when you taste test.
Nutrition information per serving: 175 calories, 2 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams fat
Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.
How each ingredient in this recipe helps mood and stress…
Broccoli:
- High in fiber1, supporting a diverse microbiome that helps regulate mood-related neurotransmitters.
- Contains sulforaphane2, a potent antioxidant associated with reduced inflammation and improved cognitive health.
- Rich in vitamin C and folate3, nutrients essential for healthy neurotransmitter signaling.
Avocado Oil:
- High in monounsaturated fatty acids4, which help reduce inflammation and maintain healthy brain cell membranes.
- Contains vitamin E5, which is protective against oxidative stress.
Turmeric & Black Pepper:
- Contains capsaicin, which may stimulate endorphin release, offering a subtle mood-lifting effect.
Garlic:
- Offers prebiotic fibers7 that nourish beneficial gut bacteria.
Cilantro:
- Provides polyphenols8 and vitamin K9, and its bright scent can have naturally calming effects.
Lemon:
- Provide vibrant color and polyphenols11 that help protect brain and vascular health.
Just try it
I’d love for you to try this recipe! These ingredients are the perfect addition to your holiday table and will help stabilize mood, rather than spiking and crashing blood sugar. The ingredients offer gut-supportive fiber that can reduce brain fog and sluggishness from comfort foods. It feels satisfying and celebratory without deprivation, helping you stay aligned with your mental and physical goals.
Alongside nutrient-supportive eating, having a positive and balanced mindset throughout the holidays can help manage stressors throughout the season. Keep in mind these practices and pillars:
- Choose presence over perfection
- Step outside or slow your breath before reacting
- Maintain your boundaries
- Listen to your body's intelligence
- Acknowledge and express all that you are grateful for!
Your nervous system remembers how you felt in addition to what you ate; food can be a powerful tool to help you feel better as you move through the season.
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, nutritional biologist, professional chef, and author of the upcoming title, Calm Your Mind With Food, which is now available for preorder, as well as the international bestseller, This Is Your Brain on Food (An Indispensible Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More).
She is currently the Founder and Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the first US clinic of its kind where she consults on nutritional interventions for the psychiatrically and medically ill. Naidoo is also a culinary instructor at The Cambridge School of Culinary Arts. She writes for Harvard Health and Psychology Today. She just completed her most recent project which is a unique video cooking series for the MGH Academy that teaches nutritional psychiatry using culinary techniques in the kitchen.
