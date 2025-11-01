This Synbiotic Can Help You Poop Better & Stay Regular
You’re eating a mostly healthy diet, drinking water, and moving your body, but you’re still not seeing the digestive regularity you crave. It’s frustrating. We get it. And there are so many factors (like stress and travel to hormonal shifts, fiber intake, and microbiome balance) that can influence how consistently and comfortably you “go.”
That’s why truly optimizing digestion often requires a more nuanced and personalized approach. Broad advice like “eat more fiber” or “take a probiotic” can be helpful, especially since most Americans just eat 16 grams a day when we really need 25-38 grams for optimal health. But the type of fiber and probiotic strain also matters.
So, mindbodygreen formulated debloat+ with GLP-1 support. This innovative supplement provides 9 grams of dietary fiber for a clinically studied soluble fiber vegetable fiber and 2 probiotic strains that are known to reduce bloating and support the gut microbiome.*
Here’s how these science-backed ingredients help everything move smoothly, while supporting metabolic health and satiety along the way.
Why soluble fiber?
Fiber is often split into two main categories: soluble and insoluble. Both serve a purpose, and both work to support regularity.* However, soluble fiber does offer some unique benefits.
Soluble fiber (which is found in oats, beans, and certain fruits) dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in your gut. This helps slow digestion just enough to promote steady nutrient absorption, balanced blood sugar, and a feeling of fullness after eating. It also helps soften stool, making it easier to pass and supporting regularity without the discomfort or urgency that some insoluble fibers can cause.
Some soluble fibers also act as prebiotics, or food for the good bacteria in your gut microbiome. Microbes ferment these fibers, they produce short-chain fatty acids (like butyrate) that help nourish the cells of your colon, maintain a healthy gut barrier, and support a balanced inflammatory response.*
For debloat+ with GLP-1 support, the 9 grams of dietary fiber comes from Fibersol®-2. It’s a digestion-resistant maltodextrin, which is a form of soluble dietary fiber that’s particularly well-tolerated and clinically studied for its benefits on gut health and beyond.
Research shows that Fibersol®-2:
- Supports healthy gut motility and stool formation: Taking between 7.5 and 25 grams of this fiber a day helped people achieve abdominal comfortable1, regular bowel movements.*
- Nourishes beneficial bacteria It increases levels of Bifidobacteria and other beneficial species, helping maintain a balanced intestinal environment2.*
- Enhances satiety and fullness: When taken with a meal, Fibersol®-2 increased satiety hormones like peptide YY (PYY) and GLP-1 while reducing hunger 3and delaying the return of appetite.*
- Supports cardiometabolic health: In studies where participants consumed 5–10 grams with meals, this fiber promoted a healthier metabolic response to food (such as fewer spics in blood sugar and blood fat levels).*
Probiotic strains that actually work
Taking a comprehensive approach to gut health also includes probiotics. But not all probiotic strains are resilient enough to survive the journey to your gut or have an overarching effect on health.
debloat+ with GLP-1 support includes 7 billion CFU of Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 and Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969®.
Studies show that taking these probiotic strains daily:*
- Combats gas and bloating
- Supports abdominal comfort4 (so you don’t feel like your stomach’s overly distended)
- Promotes regularity5
Integrating it into your routine
Consistency is key with debloat+ with GLP-1 support. It’s designed to be taken daily (ideally with a meal for the most satiety support).
It’s gentle enough for everyday use and easy to integrate into your existing wellness routine. The unflavored option mixes well in water coffee, smoothies, or oatmeal (and yes, it’s truly unflavored!). Or sip on watermelon flavor for a refreshing pick-me-up.
The takeaway
If you’re aiming for digestive regularity, less bloating, and more satisfying poops, the solution might be simpler than you think. Integrating a targeted supplement (like debloat+ with GLP-1 support) on top of the healthy habits you’re already doing may can help you digestion run like clockwork.*
