The standard American diet is heavy on meat, saturated fat, and processed grains, but light on fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Consequently, 95% of American adults and children 1 are failing to meet their daily fiber needs.

This is no small issue—not getting enough fiber has whole-body ramifications that can seriously impact your gut health, bowel movements , immune resilience, cardiovascular health, metabolic function, mental well-being, and more.

It's time to start taking this nutritional deficit seriously! Here, we've covered what fiber is, how much you need per day, and how to increase your daily intake.

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that's found exclusively in plants. Unlike other carbs, fiber isn't broken down in the digestive tract and, therefore, passes through the body undigested.

It may seem counterintuitive to increase your consumption of something you're just going to eliminate, but fiber serves as a critical aid in satiety, digestion, blood sugar balance, gut motility, regularity, short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) generation, and microbial balance (i.e., good versus bad bugs , and more—thanks to its indigestible qualities).

During digestion, soluble fiber dissolves into a gel-like substance that helps collect and remove things the body doesn't need (e.g., extra hormones, cholesterol, toxins, and waste), while insoluble fiber forms up the bulk of stool and helps move it along to be properly eliminated.

Think of soluble and insoluble fibers as the drivers of an internal street sweeper truck that helps push unwanted substances through your GI tract and out of the body.

How much do you need each day?

Integrative registered dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT , shares: "Women should be getting at least 25 grams per day (and at least 28 grams to 29 grams per day if pregnant or breastfeeding), while men should get at least 38 grams per day."

According to a 2017 scientific review from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, the average American is getting much less—only around 16 grams 2 per day.

So most of us could use a lot more fiber in our lives.

There are a variety of foods and even some targeted supplements that can help you increase your daily fiber intake.

Fiber supplements are also an effective (and easy) way to boost your fiber intake.

You'll want to beware of fiber supplements that include an insufficient dose of fiber and a long list of "other" ingredients. Look for a clean supplement that provides at least 6 grams of fiber from plant-based sources (e.g., guar bean, mushrooms, kiwifruit, flaxseed, inulin , chia seed, oats, apple, acacia , ancient grains, psyllium husk, maize, etc.).

mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a family-friendly, USDA-certified organic blend that checks all of these boxes. Each serving provides 6 grams of fiber from organic guar beans, mushrooms (reishi, maitake, and oyster mushrooms), and green kiwifruit. Plus, it includes a resilient, targeted Bacillus subtilis probiotic strain to provide prebiotic , probiotic , and postbiotic actions and provide comprehensive gut health support.*

There isn't an established upper limit on fiber intake. In fact, researchers theorize our Paleolithic ancestors consumed over 100 grams 14 of fiber on a daily basis—approximately 6.5 times the amount of fiber the average American eats today!

That said, pacing yourself when increasing your fiber intake is essential in order to avoid unwanted side effects like bloat, gas, and stomach upset.

"While you cannot have 'too much fiber,' some people may experience side effects of high-fiber intake if they have preexisting gut health issues and/or increase fiber intake rapidly," Crouch says, adding, "the tolerated upper limit will vary from person to person and depend on their baseline diet, gut health, and types of fibers consumed."

Whether taking a quality plant fiber supplement or simply adding more fiber-rich foods to your diet, be sure to increase your intake over time. Crouch also suggests consuming at least 8 ounces of water for every 25 grams of fiber you consume to further support your digestion and bowel movements.

While it is very difficult to consume "too much fiber," introducing large quantities of additional fiber sources to your diet rapidly can potentially result in transient side effects such as bloat, gas, and stomach upset. Be sure to increase your fiber intake at a slow, steady pace that's right for you so you don't overwhelm your digestive system.

Some signs of inadequate fiber intake include feeling hungry after eating, stomach upset, infrequent bowel movements , and suboptimal stool form (think hard pellets or loose stools). Hint: You should be pooping healthy stools—i.e., types 3 and 4 —no more than three times a day and no less than every three days.

Soluble (aka viscous) and insoluble (aka bulking) fibers are both crucial in optimizing gut motility, supporting regularity, and promoting a healthy, diverse gut microbiome.* Be sure to include foods and supplements with both soluble and insoluble fibers to ensure your gastrointestinal tract is getting everything it needs to thrive.

Even if you eat healthy, most of us fall short on our fiber intake. Luckily, adding fiber-rich foods and high-quality fiber supplements (like organic fiber+ with prebiotic support ) to your daily routine can help ensure that you and your family are getting enough fiber in your diet. Your gut will thank you.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.