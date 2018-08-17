The Weird, Gut-Healing Ingredient This Nutritionist Puts In Her Smoothies Daily

As a holistic nutritionist, the one word I hear frequently from clients is "cleanse." While there are definite benefits to giving our bodies a little detox from time to time, the best type of cleanse is ongoing. More often than not, cleanses seem to be inspired after a weekend of bottomless mimosas, a decadent vacation, or trips to all-you-can-eat buffets. But, with my clients, I've found the best path is to continually detox your body through a diet rich in fiber.

There are two types of fiber: insoluble and soluble. Insoluble fiber is known commonly as "roughage," and you can find it in veggies and whole grains. Due to its dense matter, it can't be broken down in the gut. Therefore, it continues on its path, relieving constipation and helping with regularity. Soluble fiber, which you can find in nuts, seeds, lentils, and some veggies and fruits, binds to cholesterol and sugar, slowing their absorption into the blood. Even more exciting is its ability to help boost "good" bacteria in the gut, making it a perfect prebiotic to help keep your microbiome thriving. Both are important to consume regularly.

Sadly, most Americans are grossly deficient in fiber. Luckily, a morning smoothie rich in fibrous fruits and vegetables can be a perfect remedy to get your daily burst of gut-boosting fiber. Another tool I employ to take the fiber in my smoothies to the next level? Acacia fiber.

Acacia fiber, also known as acacia gum, is made from the sap of a tree that is indigenous to Africa. The sap is packed with soluble fiber, and it offers a bevy of other health benefits, like healing wounds, promoting oral health, and soothing coughs and sore throats.

Neutral in taste, acacia fiber can be easily added to a smoothie, soup, or dressing without altering the taste or texture (unlike psyllium husk, a more commonly used fiber supplement with a sawdust-like texture). I love adding acacia powder to a smoothie with raw cacao, nut butter, and cinnamon, or to homemade salad dressings to give my veggies an extra boost of fiber. You can find acacia fiber at your local health food market or purchase it online. Look for a brand that's GMO-free and organic.