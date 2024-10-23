Skip to Content
Mental Health

In Large Study, Gratitude Found To Improve Mood + Decrease Anxiety & Depression

Sarah Regan
October 23, 2024
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Smiling woman surrounded by blocks of color.
Image by Studio Firma x mbg Creative / Stocksy
October 23, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There's no shortage of things we can do to decrease stress and anxiety, and improve mental health. One of those oft-suggested things is a gratitude practice—but how effective is that, really, for improving mental health?

Quite, according to a large meta-analysis out of Brazil published in the journal Einstein1. Here's what they found.

Studying the effects of gratitude

For this meta-analysis, researchers wanted to dig into the existing studies and evidence on gratitude as it relates to mental health benefits. To do so, they conducted a systematic literature search on gratitude studies, identifying over 60 randomized clinical trials to look at further.

And based on their findings (and the cumulative findings of all those other studies), it would appear gratitude is, indeed, effective for improving mental health.

Namely, the researchers found, participants who underwent gratitude interventions experienced greater feelings of gratitude, better mental health, and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression. Moreover, the study authors add, they experienced other benefits like a more positive mood and positive emotions.

"The results demonstrate that acts of gratitude can be used as a therapeutic complement for treating anxiety and depression, and can increase positive feelings and emotions in the general population," the study authors write.

How to practice gratitude in your life

There's never a bad reason to seek out more gratitude in your life, and the good news, it's a simple and accessible practice that anyone can do.

As licensed psychologist Snehal Kumar Ph.D. previously explained to mindbodygreen, gratitude is "the practice of making space for appreciation," and can include appreciation for the experiences, people, and things in your life, but gratitude can also be rooted in an appreciation of the self.

It's an act of self-love to be grateful for who you are, whether you practice gratitude through journaling, making gratitude jars, or simply looking out for moments of joy and gratitude (AKA glimmers) as you go about your day.

And of course, when you are living in a place of gratitude, it ripples out to the people in your life when you share that gratitude with them. Think writing letters of appreciation to loved ones, giving your waitress an extra-generous tip, or smiling at strangers on the street.

The takeaway

Like so many things in life, gratitude tends to be a matter of perspective, and there is always something to be grateful for if you keep your eyes open. And according to this research, when you get into the habit of finding gratitude, your mental health can dramatically improve.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
