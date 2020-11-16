 Skip to content

Why You Need A Gratitude Jar In Your Life + How To Make One

Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
Written by Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc, is a RYT 200 certified yoga teacher and lifestyle coach.
November 16, 2020

Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is "I didn’t get enough sleep." Then, I look at my to-do list and realize I don’t have enough time to get even half way through it. I get in my car and discover that I don’t have enough gas to get to the yoga studio. Later, I come home to a letter from my bank manager telling me I don’t earn enough for a mortgage.

You get the picture: It's easy to go through days feeling like you're never wealthy enough, thin enough, successful enough. When we compare what we have to what everyone else has (or seems to have on Instagram), it becomes a draining cycle that always ends in the same conclusion: "I'm not good enough."

For the moments when this self-defeating mentality crops up, I've found one simple tool to be really helpful: The gratitude jar.

What's a gratitude jar?

Similar to a gratitude journal, it's a jar or box filled with reminders of what you're grateful for. The opposite of those crushing "I don't" statements, gratitude reminds us of what we do have. It's what makes the glass half full, and research shows that staying grateful can improve our mental health.

I created my gratitude jar a couple of months ago. It started as nothing special, just an old-fashioned glass jar with a ribbon tied around the rim. Every day, sometimes several times a day, I write down what I am grateful for and add these "Gratitude Notes" to my jar.

gratitude journal with string

Photo by Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc

Since I started writing down what I'm grateful for, my outlook has ever-so-slightly shifted. I no longer feel like I am inadequate and lacking from the moment I wake up or berate myself for not getting through my to-do list. I can better appreciate the food that I have, the time that I have, the people that I have.

And when I do have a down day, pulling a note or two from my gratitude jar reminds me that life is full of wonder and I have the strength and support to overcome anything.

How to make your own gratitude jar.

Supplies:

  • 1 jar/box
  • Ribbon or other decorations (optional)
  • Paper and pen

Method:

  1. Decorate your jar by tying ribbon around it, writing on it, placing stickers on it, etc.
  2. Using small slips of paper, write down one thing you're grateful for on each. Fold and place in your jar. Sometimes it’s the simple things that make life wonderful: the beautiful sunrise, the blackberries at the bottom of the garden, the smile from a stranger, or the encouraging text from a friend.
  3. Every week, set a reminder to add a note or two to your jar. If you are hit with a sudden wave of gratitude for something when you're away from home, write it down in your phone so you remember to add it next time.
  4. Whenever you need a pick-me-up, sit next to your jar, take a deep breath, and pull out a note or two to gain some perspective.

Being grateful doesn't just happen! It's a practice we have to foster every day. Expressing gratitude can be a fun activity that the whole family can get involved in with the help of a gratitude jar. What will you put in yours?

