Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is "I didn’t get enough sleep." Then, I look at my to-do list and realize I don’t have enough time to get even half way through it. I get in my car and discover that I don’t have enough gas to get to the yoga studio. Later, I come home to a letter from my bank manager telling me I don’t earn enough for a mortgage.

You get the picture: It's easy to go through days feeling like you're never wealthy enough, thin enough, successful enough. When we compare what we have to what everyone else has (or seems to have on Instagram), it becomes a draining cycle that always ends in the same conclusion: "I'm not good enough."

For the moments when this self-defeating mentality crops up, I've found one simple tool to be really helpful: The gratitude jar.