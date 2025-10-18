No Lie, This Is One Of The Easiest (& Fastest) Ways To Relieve Bloat
Bloating is uncomfortable and frustrating. Not to mention it can derail your confidence and plans for the day. Everyone has different triggers when it comes to bloat. For example, I feel it most when I eat too quickly. Others feel it from not having a regular No 2. schedule.
The good news is, there are many simple habits that can provide relief fast (including chewing your food thoroughly, sipping water throughout the day, going on a walk after a meal, etc.).
Another easy step is to take a targeted supplement—one that provides both fiber and probiotics. That’s right, certain fibers actually help reduce gas, and some probiotic strains are clinically shown to ease digestive discomfort.* And mindbodygreen’s new debloat+ with GLP-1 support combines both such ingredients.*
Meet your new favorite way to debloat
We get it if you think this sounds too good to be true. But let’s dive into the science behind the ingredients to see how this formula earned its name.
You get 9 grams of a gentle, soluble fiber per serving
Each serving of this powder provides 9 grams of dietary fiber (roughly 30% of the daily recommended intake!!) from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied, certified low FODMAP, prebiotic fiber.
Prebiotic fibers are especially important in supporting the health of the gut microbiome. Only the good bacteria in the gut are able to ferment prebiotic fibers, which further promotes the growth of good bacteria in the gut. And studies show that taking Fibersol®-2 increases Bifidobacterium populations.* And, a more balanced gut microbiome equals less bloating.*
For folks feeling a bit blocked up from not having a daily poop habit, this fiber is also helpful. One study showed that taking Fibersol®-2 daily for three weeks helped people without a daily bowel movement have softer, more regular stools (with no side effects).*
What about GLP-1 support?
Lastly, this fiber also supports the body’s natural GLP-1 production.* GLP-1 is a hormone produced when food enters the small intestine and tells our brains that we’re full. But lifestyle habits such as sleeping poorly and eating sugary, processed foods throw GLP-1 levels out of whack and can make you feel extra snacky.
Eating more fiber1, especially prebiotic ones, is linked to improved GLP-1 levels. A study found that taking Fibersol®-2 with a meal increased levels of GLP-1, enhanced feelings of fullness, and significantly delayed hunger (so you don’t feel snacky right after you eat).*
Reach your daily fiber goals
Plus, 2 clinically studied probiotics for gut support*
Not all probiotics help reduce bloat, but Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 and Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969® do.*
Studies show that taking these probiotic strains daily:*
- Combats gas and bloating
- Supports abdominal comfort2 (so you don’t feel like your stomach’s overly distended)
- Promotes regularity3
The takeaway
Addressing bloat doesn’t have to be complicated. Simplify your efforts with debloat+ with GLP-1 support. Just mix one stickpack with 8 to 16 ounces of water and enjoy.
Plus, unflavored truly means unflavored. So you can mix it into coffee, tea, water, smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt without it interfering with the taste. Taking it with a meal is also the best way to get the most out of its satiety and GLP-1 benefits.*