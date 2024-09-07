Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How To Reduce Bloat In 5 Minutes According To Chinese Medicine

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
September 07, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Can Probiotics Cause Gas? Doctors Explain The Unexpected Side Effect
Image by dragana991 / Stocksy
September 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While nobody wants to feel bloated, some times are especially more inconvenient than others. If you're headed to a social outing, traveling on a plane, or gearing up for a big event, sudden bloat can seriously put a damper on your mood. 

It can often feel like there's no relief in sight. Luckily, traditional Chinese medicine expert and founder of Lanshin Sandra Lanshin Chiu, L.Ac., and her team revealed one quick remedy to keep on hand, just in case you'd like to beat bloat in a pinch. Here's what they recommend. 

How to massage your stomach to reduce bloat

The answer: a quick stomach massage to release digestion energy. As the expert explains in the Instagram tutorial, "Bloating and gas discomfort is a sign your Stomach Qi [which they describe as your digestion energy] isn't moving well." 

This could be related to something you ate, drank, or something else entirely. Either way, the Lanshin team recommends calling upon certain pressure points on the stomach via massage. Here's the full routine: 

What you'll need

How to

The tutorial calls for the Lanshin Massager by Acera, but they note that your own fist will work if you don't have a tool on hand.

The demonstration also provides each step over clothes, but you can massage directly on your skin if you prefer (this may be easier than rubbing against the fabric). 

If you do choose to massage bare skin, be sure to apply some body oil beforehand. This will ensure an easy glide, preventing tugging and unnecessary redness.

Once you have your oil on and massager (or fist) ready, follow these steps: 

  1. Press: Press your massager into the top center of your rib cage, where it begins to fan out. This spot is referred to as acupuncture point Ren 12, which they note is known for strengthening digestion and easing bloat, gas, and digestive discomfort.
  2. Circle: Then circle 30 times in one direction. Keep the pressure gentle but not too light to where you barely feel it. 
  3. Reverse: Switch the direction and repeat. 
  4. Move down: After that, move down to the spot between Ren 12 and your belly button—which is known as Ren 10. 
  5. Repeat: Repeat 30 circles one direction, then go in the other direction just like before. 
  6. Move down: After you've stimulated Ren 12 and 10, move down 2 inches below your belly button to Ren 6. 
  7. Repeat: Again, move your massager in 30 circles going in each direction. 
  8. Final downward stokes: Finally, move the massager from Ren 12 (where you started) down to Ren 6 three or four times. 

Of course, this method won't be ideal for everyone, but it's certainly worth trying out for yourself. Even if you don't notice a significant difference directly after, you'll certainly feel more relaxed than before—a few minutes dedicated to self-care is never a waste of time.

The takeaway

Sudden bloat can be frustrating and difficult to manage. If you find yourself in a pinch, try this traditional Chinese medicine massage to stimulate acupuncture points known to support digestion. And if you're constantly struggling with bloat and don't know why, scan this guide for some helpful clues

