But in the formulation process, we actually didn't start by outlining what we didn't want. To us, creating a clean product with integrity was the baseline. So instead, we started by outlining the ingredients we did want. In the case of this oil, we wanted ingredients that were shown to be well tolerated by most people and were nutrient-dense. Once we outlined this, we were able to craft formulas with intention. See, we have always found that when you approach an endeavor from a place of abundance—not restriction—you're better able to thrive.

In addition to that, we want to make sure that we are selecting as eco-friendly packaging that was available to us. We're going to be honest with you: Making a personal care collection as sustainable as possible is not easy. Many times throughout the process we are faced with hard choices in terms of packaging, supply chain, shipping (i.e., contributing to the carbon footprint) and so much more. But each time, we never took the easy way out—we always went with the most sustainable option available even if it cost us time and resources.

This oil is housed in glass bottles, and it is shipped to you in boxes that are made from 100% recycled paper and are fully curbside recyclable as well. We also manufacture our formula in a plant powered by 100% wind energy. As we move forward, we will make changes when new green technology becomes available to us.