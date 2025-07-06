Advertisement
Avoid All-Day Hunger With This Fiber-Rich Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie
When you think of breakfast, your mind likely conjures up the classic options (eggs, bacon, bagels, pancakes, etc.). The problem? If you enjoy one (or more) of these more traditional breakfast foods in the morning, you may find your stomach grumbling by midmorning thanks to the lack of a critical carb that helps you avoid hunger—fiber.
How a fiber-rich smoothie can help you feel full all day
That's right, if you find yourself craving a snack shortly after your first meal of the day, there's a good chance your breakfast plate didn't have adequate fiber-rich foods. Dietary fiber has been shown to help reduce hunger and prolong satiety1 (aka feelings of fullness), explains a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. But most Americans aren't getting nearly enough.
Smoothies, on the other hand, are an intrinsically fiber-rich breakfast option due to their many plant ingredients. But with a whopping 25 grams of fiber in each serving (thanks to high-fiber ingredients like mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support, chia seeds, and avocado), this strawberry and vanilla smoothie really takes things to the next level.
For reference, 25 grams covers the recommended minimum amount of fiber women need each day! Though it doesn't cover the recommended intake for men, it does get them 66% of the way to their daily intake goal. For a single meal, this is incredibly impressive.
If you're looking to start your day with a simple and filling meal that will stave off your hunger into the afternoon, this satiating breakfast is for you. Also, it tastes like a strawberry milkshake!
Bonus: One serving of grass-fed whey protein isolate provides 25 grams of high-quality (easily digestible protein) to stimulate muscle protein synthesis.* Protein also plays an important role in satiety, and adding this ingredient to the smoothie rounds it out as a complete meal guaranteed to keep you full.
Fiber-Rich Strawberry Vanilla Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 cup raw spinach
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop organic fiber+ with prebiotic support
- 1 serving grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (vanilla)
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup unsweetened milk of choice
Fiber content
- organic fiber+ with prebiotic support: 6 grams
- Strawberries2: 3 grams
- Spinach3: 1 gram
- Avocado4: 6 grams
- Chia seeds5: 10 grams
- Total: 25 grams
Method
- Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
- Pour smoothie into a glass.
- Enjoy!
The takeaway
If you'd like to kick-start your day with a fiber-rich smoothie that tastes like a strawberry milkshake and helps keep you full all day long, adding this recipe to your morning routine is a no-brainer!
5 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36193993/
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/167762/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/168462/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171706/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170554/nutrients