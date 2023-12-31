Skip to Content
Integrative Health

These 3 Hormones May Be Driving Your Cravings (If They're Out Of Whack)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
December 31, 2023
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
woman opening the pantry
Image by AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty
December 31, 2023

You're not imagining that irresistible allure of something sweet, salty, or fatty. Multiple hormones make it nearly impossible to say no to foods that we know aren’t nourishing. Let’s break down the top three hormones that sway your cravings, and what you can do to get them in check. 

1.

Cortisol 

The adrenal glands release cortisol during times of stress (whether it's from a strained relationship or worrying about a deadline). The problem arises when those stressors don't go away. A 2022 survey revealed that a third of adults found stress to be completely overwhelming most days.  

Persistently high cortisol levels may rev up your appetite and lead to overeating and weight gain. The hormone also tells the body to hold onto energy and may be the culprit behind the stubborn belly fat you just can’t seem to lose. 

How to manage: Stress isn’t something we can (or should) completely eliminate from our lives. Instead, find a way to cope so it doesn’t overwhelm your life. Try meditation, start a yoga flow, make sleep a priority, and eat plenty of omega-3 fats like salmon (or get them through supplements like these). 

2.

Leptin

Commonly referred to as the satiety hormone, leptin is produced by fat cells in the body to signal to the brain it’s time to stop eating. But that communication doesn’t always run smoothly and the brain may not respond to leptin’s message1—leaving you in what feels like a constant state of hunger. 

How to manage: Sleep is an important regulator2 of leptin levels and appetite in general. Supplementing with science-backed ingredients like veld grape can also help maintain healthy levels of appetite hormones like leptin.* mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ provides a clinically relevant dose of veld grape (in addition to four other plant extracts) to curb cravings, burn calories, and reduce belly fat.* And customers are giving it an A++ for it’s potent effects.    

3.

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1)

GLP-1 is a hormone produced when food enters the small intestine and tells our brains that we’re full. It’s also involved in regulating appetite and feelings of satiety. Healthy levels of GLP-1 may help reduce cravings3 (by decreasing the physical or mental anticipation of food), increase positive feelings when consuming food, and prevent overeating.  

But lifestyle habits such as sleeping poorly and eating sugary, processed foods throw GLP-1 levels out of whack and heighten cravings. 

How to manage: Eating more fiber4, especially fermentable or prebiotic fibers is linked to increasing GLP-1 levels. It’s recommended to get between 21-38 grams of fiber a day, but about 95% of American adults and children5 fall short of this recommendation. So add some high-fiber foods (like avocados, lentils, and chickpeas) and even consider a prebiotic supplement for even more support. 

The takeaway

We may view our cravings as a lack of willpower, but oftentimes they’re orchestrated by out-of-balance hormones. For cortisol, leptin, and GLP-1, lifestyle factors like stress and a lack of quality sleep can impact these hormones and should be some of the first habits to hone in on.

The veld extract in mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ can help tackle cravings related to hunger hormones like leptin and fiber will not only help you feel full and satisfied in the moment but can support a healthy GLP-1 response in the long run. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

