I Tried This 7-Day Challenge For Balancing Cortisol — Here's What Happened

From there, this challenge introduced bite-sized practices that brought more space and intention to my days. For example, on day two, inviting in a sense of awe through moments of nature—I found that just by driving with the windows down. On day five, I received a much-needed perspective shift on cultivating gratitude. On day six, I played with taking mini-breaks throughout my workday (every 50 to 60 minutes), and it's my new nonnegotiable. Start-to-finish, this challenge was barely a challenge at all and more like overdue self-care.