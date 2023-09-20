I Tried This 7-Day Challenge For Balancing Cortisol — Here's What Happened

If you’re living in the same world as me, chances are you’re also seeking ways to manage your stress. The huge overhauls and shiny resets are tempting, but quickly turn into yet another thing to fret about. For me, this 7-day challenge was a reminder that change is ultimately the sum of small steps. It left me with a handful of tools to take forward, alongside the ongoing support of Cortisol Manager®.* This is the stress management routine that anyone can stick to, week-after-week!