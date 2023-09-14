This 7-Day Routine Will Help You Manage Stress Like An Expert

There's no shortage of tools available when it comes to stress management—but not all of us have the time, patience, or energy to go for an hourlong run or sit for a 30-minute meditation. Thankfully, there is a lot of value in the bite-sized practices. Supporting balanced cortisol levels with your daily Cortisol Manager® or taking a quick break to look at the trees outside your window doesn't require much effort—we just have to get into the habit of doing so.* Layering in one new practice at a time is a great way to start, and, thanks to Hallett, we have the perfect program all mapped.