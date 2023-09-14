This 7-Day Routine Will Help You Manage Stress Like An Expert

There is a lot of research out there on the benefits of gratitude and its ability to help mitigate the effects of stress. However, a lot of us are doing it wrong. A gratitude journal can be great if you’re using it genuinely but Dr. Hallett urges against using it like a “pro forma list”. Instead, try making it into a somatic experience by involving smells or visuals that elicit the sense of awe mentioned in tip #1.

Personally we like to turn this into a nighttime ritual. Once you’re ready for bed, grab your favorite essential oil, close your eyes, and take a deep inhale as you marinate on 1-3 things you’re grateful for. If you want to write them down, great! Just don’t skimp out on actually experiencing that feeling of gratitude. Bonus points if you take your Cortisol Manager® afterwards and avoid post-ritual phone scrolling. It’s the perfect way to unwind from the day and set yourself up for a good night’s sleep.*