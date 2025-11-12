I Tried Grüns Gummies For 30 Days — Here’s What Happened
One thing about me: While I prefer to get my nutrients from whole foods, I will always raise my hand to try a supplement. It's not uncommon for your diet to have a few nutritional gaps, and a multivitamin is a great catch-all to ensure your body has the vitamins and minerals that it needs to thrive.*
As a result, I’ve tested just about every greens powder, gummy vitamin, and multivitamin out there. Most promise a lot, yet very few deliver. Grüns Superfood Greens Gummies are the exception.
These grab-and-go gummies combine 60+ real-food ingredients to support energy, focus, gut health, and immunity.* And after putting the tasty sugar-free gummies to the test for thirty days, I can happily report they meet my high standards: an exceptional ingredient list and a noticeable difference in my overall well-being.*
Here's why Grüns are the first multivitamin that I’ve looked forward to taking every morning.
What are Grüns Gummies?
Grüns is a superfood-based multivitamin formulated to support daily health from the inside out.* Each serving combines vitamins A, C, D3, E, K2, and B-complex, plus minerals like zinc and selenium.
But unlike most gummy vitamins on the market, Grüns are made with whole food ingredients—including nutrient-dense greens like kale, spinach, broccoli, spirulina, and chlorella. Plus, mushrooms and adaptogens, such as shiitake and astragalus.
What's more, these vegan gummies are available in both low-sugar or no-sugar-added formulas. I've typically veer away gummy vitamins because of the added sugar, which, in my mind, negates the purpose. More impressively, the no-sugar-added formula is even better than the original (more on that later).
A bit more on the ingredients
Since the ingredients are what drew me to Grüns in the first place, let’s chat a bit more about what really sets these gummies apart. 90% of U.S. adults fail to meet recommended daily nutrient intake, and Grüns is passionate about filling that gap by opting for ingredients supported by 35,000+ research papers.
Each gummy delivers 100% of your daily needs for key vitamins and 25% for minerals. This includes additions like thiamin, folate, and adaptogenic mushrooms to support healthy nervous system function, as well as vitamins C, D, and zinc support a healthy stress response and a stronger immune system.* Plus, Grüns even has biotin and zinc to support healthy hair, skin1, and nails.*
Yet the sleeper ingredient in these snack packs is the prebiotic fiber. Each serving has 6g of soluble prebiotic plant fiber. (FYI, Grüns uses FiberSmart's tapioca fiber, extracted from cassava plants; this type of tapioca fiber is a resistant dextrin—not the heavily criticized isomalto-oligosaccharides or IMO.)
I'm a huge fan of this small addition because 61% of Americans who experience weekly digestive issues like bloating, abdominal pain, or irregular bowel movements. This extra prebiotic fiber helps promote regularity and digestive comfort (a perk that I can absolutely vouch for).*
Of course, the formula is also tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and contaminants, which gives me even more peace of mind in the quality.
How to take Grüns
I love that Grüns comes in individual one-serving pouches. Over the past 30 days, I’ve been having one serving per day. I’m shocked that I didn’t miss a day! Again, I actually looked forward to taking them!
I kept my pouch next to my countertop water filter so it became part of my morning routine. Unlike powders that require blending, Grüns feels like a quick and simple daily ritual that’s easy to stick with.
My experience testing Grüns
I tried both versions of the original flavor (low sugar and no-sugar-added), but preferred the no-sugar-added option. They taste light and fruity without being overly sweet, and the texture is soft and chewy.
About a week into testing Grüns, I started to notice more consistent energy, better focus, and a general sense of clarity that carried through the day.* Side note: In the past, I’ve struggled with brain fog, and I typically start to lose focus around four o’clock—but suddenly I was zoned in all day.
Another big perk is that I’ve also stayed healthy through the change of seasons. I’ll often start to feel cold symptoms when the temperatures drop, but (knock on wood) there’s been no sign of that this year.*
As I alluded to, Grüns has had a surprising impact on my digestive health, too. I saw this claim on the website before I started testing the gummies, but I honestly didn’t expect to feel much of a difference.
I’d been dealing with slower digestion for a few months before I tried Grüns, but things started to turn around a few days in. After 30 days, my digestion is more regular—perhaps due to the aforementioned 6 grams of fiber per serving—which really impacts my mood and my overall health.*
While I was skeptical of a gummy that tasted this good, I’ve genuinely felt stronger, clearer, and more balanced since I started taking Grüns.*
What I love about Grüns
Grüns makes it easy to support your health in a way that actually feels good. While I still do think it’s important to eat a nutrient-dense diet, I like knowing that Grüns has my back on the days when my plate isn’t looking as balanced as it usually does.
Most importantly, I love that the ingredients come from whole, recognizable foods. You can tell the brand puts real thought into sourcing, which makes it feel like a cleaner, more natural way to fill nutritional gaps.
Grüns truly did make a difference in how I feel day-to-day. I’m pretty shocked by how much more energy I have, and by the difference it seems to have made in my digestion.*
Of course, I also love the taste and the convenience of Grüns—so much so, I plan to be a paying customer moving forward!
What I’d change about Grüns
There’s not much I’d change about the no-sugar-added Grüns gummies, but I would love to see the original “low-sugar” option made with even less sugar. While I'm okay with allulose—since it's derived from plants—I know some people avoid artificial sweeteners. I'd love for them to have an even better option!
Lucky for me, I do think the no-sugar-added genuinely tastes even better!
Who should try Grüns
Grüns is a great fit for anyone who struggles to stay consistent with powders or pills and wants an easier, more enjoyable way to support daily nutrition.* If you also value whole-food ingredients and prefer a no-sugar formula, Grüns is for you.
If you travel often, have a busy schedule, or just want a simple habit that supports overall wellbeing, Grüns is worth trying.
Who should skip Grüns
If you already follow a nutrient-rich diet and prefer higher-potency supplements, Grüns may not feel essential. It’s also not ideal for anyone who wants to avoid any type of sweetener, even natural ones like allulose.
The takeaway
After 30 days, Grüns have become the only multivitamin I’ve stayed consistent with and noticed results from. The no-sugar-added version tastes great, supports steady energy and mental clarity, and has helped me stay healthy during seasonal transitions.*
If you usually prefer to get your nutrients from real food but want extra support for energy, focus, and immunity, Grüns might finally be the supplement that earns a spot in your daily routine.