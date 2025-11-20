The Silent Symptoms Of Perimenopause Every Woman Needs To Know

The good news is that by learning about the health risks you face and the many things you can do to counteract them, you have an amazing opportunity to lay down a foundation now that will boost your health today and for decades to come. You have a huge opening for building what I call generational health for both yourself and the members of your family who come after you. Generational health is how you will be able to get down on the floor and play with your grandkids and how you can reduce the amount of time (and money) your children will need to devote to taking care of you. When you start adopting habits that support your long-term health—which I will cover in this chapter—in ten, twenty, or thirty years, you will be so grateful that you did.