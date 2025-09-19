The Overlooked Link Between Perimenopause & Mental Health
Perimenopause is more than hot flashes and irregular cycles; it’s a powerful neuroendocrine transition that can significantly impact a woman’s mental health. However, the psychological effects are often under-recognized or dismissed.
Women entering perimenopause may experience new or worsening anxiety, depression, irritability, sleep disturbances, or cognitive changes (such as brain fog). These symptoms are not just emotional responses to aging, they are biologically driven by fluctuating levels of estrogen and progesterone, which affect neurotransmitters in the brain.
The root of the problem
Perimenopause is not simply a reproductive transition, it’s a neurological and psychological one. As estrogen and progesterone levels begin to fluctuate, their downstream effects on brain chemistry become significant.
Estrogen plays a regulatory role in serotonin and dopamine transmission, two neurotransmitters critical to mood stability, sleep, and cognition. When estrogen levels become erratic, so too can mental well-being.
A growing body of evidence confirms that hormonal shifts, not just psychosocial stressors, are key drivers of mood symptoms during perimenopause. Longitudinal studies, such as the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation (SWAN), have demonstrated a two- to five-fold increased risk for major depressive disorder during the perimenopausal transition compared to the premenopausal period.
It can happen despite your mental health history
These studies highlight that hormonal changes, especially fluctuations in estradiol levels, significantly contribute to mood disturbances. Over a decade ago, a 2012 longitudinal study by Freeman et al1. demonstrated that even women without any history of depression experienced new-onset depressed mood during the transition to menopause.
This study suggested that perimenopausal depression is not simply a continuation of previous psychiatric conditions; it can emerge biologically for the first time during this hormonal transition.
More recent research2 has proposed the “neurosteroid hypothesis” of perimenopausal depression, which supports the biological explanation for why some women experience new-onset mood symptoms during this hormonal transition. This conceptual review, published in The American Journal of Psychiatry, suggests that fluctuating ovarian hormones, particularly estradiol and progesterone, not surprisingly, may be partly to blame.
Despite the evidence, symptoms are often misattributed to aging, work stress, or empty-nest syndrome. Many women are told to “ride it out,” which delays effective treatment and prolongs suffering. Providers must recognize that these symptoms are not imagined or psychological weakness—they are biologically mediated and deserve appropriate attention.
What can help
Fortunately, a range of evidence-based treatment options are available:
Personalized Hormone Therapy (PHRT):
I call it “personalized” because it is very important this is tailored to each individual by an experienced provider. For women with mild to moderate mood symptoms and no contraindications, transdermal estradiol, often combined with cyclic or continuous progesterone, has been shown to reduce depressive symptoms, particularly in early perimenopause.
Randomized controlled trials, including this landmark study3, found that transdermal estradiol significantly outperformed placebo in improving depressive symptoms in perimenopausal women, even in the absence of hot flashes.
HRT is not indicated as first-line treatment for major depressive disorder, but may be highly effective when symptoms are linked to hormonal fluctuations. Early treatment in perimenopause is likely better than late treatment in menopause.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT):
Non-hormone options for managing perimenopause symptoms are gaining popularity.
Lifestyle interventions:
Exercise, mindfulness, structured sleep schedules, and anti-inflammatory diets can support mood stabilization and improve energy and cognition
Antidepressant medications:
I usually reserve this as a last option, as they are frequently overused by many prescribers and often not helpful without first trying the above options. SSRIs and SNRIs are commonly used when indicated, especially in women with pre-existing depression or anxiety. Some SSRIs, such as paroxetine, are also FDA-approved for managing vasomotor symptoms, providing a dual benefit.
The takeaway
Perimenopause is a time of immense physiological transition, and mental health symptoms during this stage are both real and common. The good news is that they are also treatable. Women deserve a care model that integrates hormonal health with mental health, offering both validation and action.
You don’t have to “push through” alone, help is available, and healing is possible.
Connect with me at JilaMD for more information.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.