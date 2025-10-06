Which begs another perimenopausal PSA: if you’re working out in the morning in a fasted state, your 40ish-year-old body would kindly like to ask you to stop. Eating some carbs and protein before a workout will give you more energy and better recovery. If you do very early morning workouts and fitting in the 30/30 protocol beforehand sounds like a lot, start with a lighter snack (like one of these) before you go, and then refuel after with a complete meal.