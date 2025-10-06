5 Expert-Backed Habits To Adopt When You're 35+ To Make Perimenopause Easier
What a world it would be if we could make one simple change to our routine and every part of our health would magically fall into place (especially during perimenopause when things start to feel off-kilter). But, alas, the human body is complex, and there’s rarely ever a single solution.
Even with the conversation around hormone replacement therapy (HRT) expanding (which is definitely a good thing!), we still need to keep lifestyle habits at the forefront of our health goals.
That’s why mindbodygreen’s peri/menopause+ course includes in-depth, expert-backed lessons on nutrition, exercise, supplements, sleep, and mental health. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek at some of the dietitian- and physician-approved advice for making perimenopause a smoother ride, whether you decide to employ HRT or not.
1. Get to know the 30/30 rule
Think of your morning routine as setting the tone for your entire day. Registered dietitian Michelle Shapiro, R.D. has a surprisingly simple approach that does exactly that: the 30/30 rule.
Eat 30 grams of protein and 30 grams of carbohydrates within 30 minutes of waking. That’s it.
This combination sends your body what Shapiro calls "a signal of safety," nourishing your neurotransmitters while stabilizing energy and mood from the get-go. It's like giving your metabolism a gentle wake-up call that you’re well-fed and ready to go.
Which begs another perimenopausal PSA: if you’re working out in the morning in a fasted state, your 40ish-year-old body would kindly like to ask you to stop. Eating some carbs and protein before a workout will give you more energy and better recovery. If you do very early morning workouts and fitting in the 30/30 protocol beforehand sounds like a lot, start with a lighter snack (like one of these) before you go, and then refuel after with a complete meal.
"You are still you, you are just in a different moment in your life," Shapiro reminds us. "The goal here is not to become someone new. It's about coming home to yourself and honoring your body."
What about protein the rest of the day? Beyond that morning boost, aim for orthopedic surgeon and mindbodygreen scientific advisory board member Vonda Wright M.D. 's recommended daily protein target: 1 gram per pound of ideal body weight, spread throughout your meals and snacks. So for someone who’s 130 pounds, that would be about 130 grams of protein a day.
"The goal here is not to become someone new. It's about coming home to yourself and honoring your body."
2. Exercise pays off now & later
Staying active and building strength not only makes you feel happier and more capable day-to-day, but it's a surefire way to enhance both your lifespan and healthspan. Wright recommends thinking of fitness as two parts of a whole.
First is resistance (aka strength) training, which focuses on power and function. Strength training isn’t necessarily about building bigger muscles, but stronger ones.
This requires pushing, pulling, and lifting heavy weights and includes movements like squats, bicep curls, pushups, deadlifts, etc. While working with your own bodyweight still counts as strength training (and may be a good starting place for some folks), Wright emphasizes the importance of workouts that prioritize heavy weights and low reps.
This approach stimulates anabolic responses, rebuilds lean muscle, and supports bone density when estrogen starts declining.
Next, layer in cardiovascular conditioning using the 80/20 method: 80% of your cardio sessions should be in zone 2 (that comfortable pace where you can still hold a conversation), with 20% as high-intensity intervals. This combination increases mitochondrial capacity, improves fat metabolism, and supports insulin sensitivity, all increasingly important as hormones shift.
"I challenge you to pivot your mindset from worshiping our youth to understanding that you can harness the power of your experience and build confidence from knowing that we can do hard things," Wright says.
3. Consider targeted supplementation
Here's the thing about supplements during perimenopause: they should enhance, not replace, healthy lifestyle habits.
Board-certified OB-GYN and mindbodygreen scientific advisory board member Jaime Seeman, M.D., emphasizes this distinction because it's tempting to look for quick fixes when symptoms feel overwhelming.
While supplement needs vary widely based on individual symptoms, Seeman frequently recommends three that offer broad benefits for midlife women.
- Creatine supports both strength and cognitive function—particularly valuable when brain fog becomes a daily struggle.
- Vitamin D3 supports bone health, mood, immune health, and cognition as estrogen declines and makes managing these components more difficult.
- Omega-3s help combat the increased inflammation that often accompanies hormonal changes.
"While supplements can play a meaningful role, the most profound changes come from foundational habits," Seeman reminds us. For example, while taking magnesium before bed can help your brain and body relax, it can’t improve your sleep score like you want if you're scrolling Instagram until midnight.
While supplements can play a meaningful role, the most profound changes come from foundational habits.
4. Prioritize consistency for better sleep
As many as 60% of women in perimenopause or menopause report sleep disturbances like difficulty falling asleep, early morning awakenings, and that frustrating feeling of non-restorative sleep. For many, these issues actually qualify as chronic insomnia, defined by symptoms occurring at least three times per week for three months or more.
The biological and social changes of menopause create what sleep scientist Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., calls "a potent source of stress." Declining estrogen and progesterone disrupt temperature regulation1 and mood, while midlife often brings career transitions, caregiving responsibilities, and identity shifts. Stress further disrupts sleep by increasing cortisol levels, creating a feedback loop that's difficult to break.
Troxel's number one recommendation is surprisingly simple: wake up at the same time every day. Even after a terrible night's sleep, maintaining a consistent wake time resets your body's internal clock and builds a better "sleep drive" for the following evening.
If you’re adamantly not a morning person, try her RISE strategy:
- Refrain from hitting snooze
- Increase movement with light stretching or walking
- Splash cold water on your face or take a cold shower
- Expose yourself to sunlight for 10-20 minutes.
These steps jumpstart your body and regulate your circadian rhythm, setting up better sleep the following night.
5. Mental health maintenance
The emotional and mental changes that occur during perimenopause and menopause are profound,and sadly they're often misunderstood or dismissed. Fluctuations in hormones like estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone affect brain chemistry, influencing mood, stress response, confidence, motivation, and cognitive function.
Many women report emotional distress during this time, often without realizing the hormonal roots of their symptoms. Rather than powering through or blaming yourself, awareness opens the door to compassion and appropriate support.
"When you learn to recognize your own emotional and mental patterns, track symptoms, and understand your triggers, you can begin to build sustainable tools that bring relief, connection and confidence," says board-certified health coach Emily Marquis.
Therapy offers valuable space to explore identity shifts, process grief, and establish new boundaries. Different approaches serve different needs:
- Cognitive behavioral therapy helps reframe unhelpful thoughts.
- Somatic therapy addresses how stress lives in the body.
- Mindfulness approaches like meditation support presence and self-regulation.
Medication (including HRT) can also be helpful when symptoms disrupt daily life.
What’s important is working with a healthcare provider to find the approach that's right for you.
The takeaway
Perimenopause doesn't have to be something you endure. Rather, it can be something you navigate with intention, self-compassion, and success. Take control over what you can with these proven strategies, and let go of the things that you can’t.
If you’re looking for a deeper dive on every aspect of perimenopause, then our new expert-led peri/menopause+ course is for you.