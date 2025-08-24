How To Overcome The Time Bombs Of Aging & Age Powerfully, From An MD
When you picture aging, what comes to mind? Slowing down? Losing strength? Letting go of independence? Vonda Wright, M.D., wants to rewrite that script entirely.
A double board-certified orthopedic surgeon and member of mindbodygreen’s scientific advisory board, Wright has spent more than two decades studying how we age—and more importantly, how we can do it better.
On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, she laid out her approach to aging not as a slow decline, but as a time to build strength, clarity, and resilience.
In her new book Unbreakable, Wright introduces what she calls the “Six Time Bombs of Aging,” the biological processes that quietly erode our vitality. But they can be addressed, and even reversed, with the right tools.
The science of aging well
According to Wright, aging isn’t about the number of candles on your cake; it’s about what’s happening at the cellular level. Processes like mitochondrial decline, chronic inflammation, telomere shortening, and the accumulation of senescent cells can accelerate aging if left unchecked. But they’re not inevitable.
The key, she says, is to get in front of them by building both mental and physical resilience.
Start with your mindset
According to Wright, the foundation of longevity is mindset.
“Old is not for sissies,” she says with a laugh. “We have to build the mental resilience to know what we value and what we want our [life] to look like.”
That mental strength, what she calls “heartiness,” comes down to three things: taking control, committing to the long game, and seeing challenges as opportunities instead of setbacks.
The longevity trifecta
From there, Wright focuses on the trifecta of aging well: muscle, bone, and brain. And they’re more connected than most of us realize.
Muscle isn’t just for aesthetics; it’s a metabolic organ that communicates with your bones and brain. Bone tissue, for example, releases osteocalcin, a hormone that stimulates the brain to produce BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor), which supports cognitive health. So when you’re lifting weights, you’re not just building strength—you’re building a sharper, more resilient brain.
Wright’s daily longevity essentials
Wright is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to optimizing long-term health. While we covered a wide range of topics in our conversation, from the importance of protein to maintaining mobility as we age, these are a few of the go-to practices she personally prioritizes right now.
They're not the only essentials, but they offer a snapshot of how she stays strong, energized, and mentally sharp for the long haul.
1. Lift heavy (& to failure)
This one’s non-negotiable. “If you’re still using mamby-pamby pink weights, stop,” she says. Wright recommends investing in a trainer to learn proper form and push yourself safely. Lifting to failure helps preserve muscle mass, support hormones, and protect bones as we age.
2. Use creatine strategically
Wright takes 10 grams of creatine daily. While 5 grams has long been considered sufficient for muscle support, emerging research suggests that higher doses may offer additional benefits, especially for women and older adults.
Beyond preserving lean muscle and aiding recovery, creatine supports cognitive function, memory, and mood by fueling brain energy metabolism. It also plays a role in bone health by strengthening the muscle-bone connection, making it a smart tool for healthy aging.
3. Eat fiber-rich carbs & balance your blood sugar
After experimenting with low-carb eating, Wright realized her energy and recovery suffered. Now, she focuses on quality carbohydrates like sweet potatoes, grains, and sourdough bread, which she pairs with fat, protein, and fiber to support blood sugar stability and fuel her workouts without spiking insulin or triggering inflammation.
4. Track your data
From continuous glucose monitors to sleep trackers and NAD+ testing, Wright believes in measuring what matters. “You have to know if what you’re doing is actually working,” she says. Tracking gives you insight into your unique biology and helps personalize your approach.
5. Train your foot speed (& don’t forget your toes)
Falls are one of the most dangerous threats to longevity, so Wright trains her body to prevent them. That means building type II muscle fibers through foot drills, calf raises, balance work, and even towel scrunches to keep toes strong and reactive.
The takeaway
Aging isn’t something to fear; it’s something to train for. With the right mindset, muscle, and metabolic strategies, getting older becomes a chance to step into your strongest, sharpest, most resilient self.
“You can make change at every age,” Wright reminds us. “But the sooner you start, the more powerful your trajectory will be.”
So start now. Pick up the weights. Know your numbers. And most importantly, redefine what aging looks like—for yourself and the generations watching you.