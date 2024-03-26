Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos in the Body

Fiber has its own superpowers when it comes to your metabolism. You can think of your intestinal wall as a fine mesh sieve. If you poured a glass of apple juice through it, the liquid would pass easily and leave no residue. But if you were to add some mashed-up apple first? Well, the skins and seeds would clog up the mesh and make any liquid added take longer to make its way through. The result is a slow drip in the bowl, versus an unobstructed stream.