Billions of pounds of food are thrown away each year in the U.S., and a whopping 30-40% of this country's food supply1 ends up in the garbage. There are many ways to reduce your food waste at home. Utilizing more odds and ends of the produce you buy is one of them—and it could up your nutrition to boot.

You may eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, but could you be throwing away the best bits? As a naturopath, nutritionist, and Earth lover, here are 10 parts of fruits and vegetables I'd suggest you reconsider throwing in the bin: