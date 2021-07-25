These Plant-Based Protein Bites Taste Just Like Peanut Butter Cups

It's always a great idea to have a healthy, tasty snack on hand when you need just a little bit of extra fuel. That's where a quick-and-easy protein bite can come into play, like this tasty recipe from food blogger and cookbook author Melissa Erdelac. "If you have constantly hungry kids or like to nosh on the run, these energy-fueled bliss balls are full of satiating protein with a decadent chocolate peanut butter flavor," she writes in Frugal Gluten-Free Cooking, "They come together in minutes, but to make them even more effortless, pop all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to combine."

Adding optional ingredients like dried fruit or ground flaxseed can add even more fiber to an already fiber-packed snack while opting for a scoop of your favorite protein powder could make them a great addition to a post-workout routine.