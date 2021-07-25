These Plant-Based Protein Bites Taste Just Like Peanut Butter Cups

mindbodygreen

These Quick & Easy Protein Bites Are Perfect For Plant-Based Snacking

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Melissa Erdelac

July 25, 2021 — 16:05 PM

It's always a great idea to have a healthy, tasty snack on hand when you need just a little bit of extra fuel. That's where a quick-and-easy protein bite can come into play, like this tasty recipe from food blogger and cookbook author Melissa Erdelac. "If you have constantly hungry kids or like to nosh on the run, these energy-fueled bliss balls are full of satiating protein with a decadent chocolate peanut butter flavor," she writes in Frugal Gluten-Free Cooking, "They come together in minutes, but to make them even more effortless, pop all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse to combine."

Adding optional ingredients like dried fruit or ground flaxseed can add even more fiber to an already fiber-packed snack while opting for a scoop of your favorite protein powder could make them a great addition to a post-workout routine.

Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss Balls

Makes 10

Ingredient

  • ½ cup peanut butter 
  • ⅓ cup honey 
  • 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • Pinch of salt 
  • 1 cup certified gluten-free rolled or quick-cooking oats 
  • ¼ cup mini chocolate chips (optional) 
  • ½ cup dried fruit, chopped nuts, ground flaxseed or protein powder (optional)

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, combine the peanut butter, honey, cocoa powder and salt. Stir in the oats and optional chocolate chips or other add-ins. 
  2. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Scoop 1 tablespoon of dough and roll it into a firm ball. Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.
  3. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, in the refrigerator for 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months. 
  4. Splurge: Roll the balls in sweetened or unsweetened coconut before refrigerating. 

Reprinted with permission from Frugal Gluten-Free Cooking by Melissa Erdelac, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Melissa Erdelac

