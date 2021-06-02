With a long-awaited, safer summer finally within our grasp, tons of people are booking "revenge travel" trips to the beach, lake, and beyond. Still, despite the frenzy, most families are choosing to keep their travel domestic this summer, opting for destinations accessible by car instead of plane.

Whether you're traveling for three hours or three days, there's one crucial thing you can't forget: snacks! While you'll also want to stop for healthy meal options along the way, snacks are vital for keeping hunger—and thirst—at bay. Plus, they certainly come in handy for lifting everyone's mood when traffic slows to a crawl.

Since I have several road trips booked for my family of five this summer, I've been scouring my sources for the best snack picks for grown-ups and little ones alike. Here are my top picks for staying satisfied and sane on those car trips: