As a sustainability editor, I've tried and tested dozens of reusable produce bags over the years. And to be honest, they're all pretty similar: With a product so straightforward, there isn't much room for innovation. But I've found that some shapes and materials lend themselves better to storing the produce that I tend to buy over and over.

Through the years, I've found that the best way to avoid waste is to keep a few produce bags in your reusable grocery bag and a few in your kitchen. That way, you'll always have some on-hand when you're shopping (for bulk produce items like mushrooms; bundles of produce that you want to keep together; or things that you're wary to have touching your cart for whatever reason) and putting things away in your fridge.

The following five bags are the ones that I consistently use, and they cover all my bases: