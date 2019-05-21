At Panera, I would order either the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich or the Ten Vegetable Soup (or a half portion of each as a "You Pick Two"), and I'd order them to stay. At fast casual restaurants—and all restaurants really—I advise focusing on veggie-heavy dishes. I'd order the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich on sourdough bread, without feta (I'm vegan), and I'd add avocado for extra healthy fat. The avocado will add to the satiety of the meal, making you stay full for longer, which is great when traveling. I'd also ask for an apple instead of chips as a side. If I want something lighter, the Ten Vegetable Soup (loaded with plant-based goodies like chickpeas, tomato, red and yellow peppers, onions, corn, carrots, and Swiss chard) with a sprouted grain roll is a great choice.

Although my main motivation for ordering meals to stay (instead of to-go) is to avoid single-use plastic containers, it's also beneficial from a health perspective. When we eat at a table, sitting down, we naturally eat more mindfully and calmly. When we eat a meal in the car, we tend to eat really quickly, which isn't optimal for digestion! And, we don't enjoy our food as much!

—Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court