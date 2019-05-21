mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

5 Nutritionists Reveal Their Favorite Healthy Meals At Panera Bread

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor By Stephanie Eckelkamp
Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with a minor in nutrition.
Healthy options a nutritionist chooses at Panera

Image by mbg Creative x Panera

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 21, 2019
Summer means lazy beach days, family reunions, and road trips—most of which require at least a few hours in the car, or hanging in the airport. And while we'd love to prep and pack enough healthy, homemade fare to last us the duration of our travel time, that's not always realistic. At some point your choices will inevitably be limited to whatever's available off the next highway exit. So, you just have to do the best you can—but we're here to offer some help. Each week this summer, we'll be polling top dietitians for their go-to healthy picks from fast food and fast casual restaurants so you're never caught off guard. First up: Panera Bread!

1. Steel-Cut Oatmeal

If I were grabbing breakfast from Panera, then it's all about the oats for me. I choose their Steel-Cut Oatmeal and customize it by adding fresh blueberries and almonds and going light on the cinnamon crunch granola. The fiber content in this brekkie, from the oats and berries, paired with the crunchy protein from the nuts, keeps me full and satisfied till lunch. I love breakfast all day long, and I've even been known to get this warming dish for lunch on colder days.

Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition

Article continues below

2. Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Sandwich

Panera has a ton of great options, and you can always customize there, which is great. For breakfast, I like their Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Sandwich, but I ask for a whole egg instead of the egg white to get more nutrients. With 21 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, the sandwich is substantial enough to keep me full until lunch and has a very decent sodium count at 580 milligrams. For a fun summertime drink, I get the unsweetened iced tea and add a few splashes (at the fountain) of the agave lemonade.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color

3. Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken

I like the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad with Chicken. Not only is it a fresh, tasty choice for summer, but it's also much lower in sodium compared to other fast food meals, totaling only 300 milligrams. When dining out at fast food/fast casual restaurants, one can typically find something healthy on the menu, but often the sodium content will be much higher than when cooking at home. To combat this, I recommend taking a look at the nutrition facts on the menu when deciding, or make substitutions like getting the dressing/sauce on the side so you can control the portion.

Jessica Bouchard, R.D., founder of Wellness Provision

Article continues below

4. You Pick Two: Soup & Salad

At Panera, I would order either the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich or the Ten Vegetable Soup (or a half portion of each as a "You Pick Two"), and I'd order them to stay. At fast casual restaurants—and all restaurants really—I advise focusing on veggie-heavy dishes. I'd order the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich on sourdough bread, without feta (I'm vegan), and I'd add avocado for extra healthy fat. The avocado will add to the satiety of the meal, making you stay full for longer, which is great when traveling. I'd also ask for an apple instead of chips as a side. If I want something lighter, the Ten Vegetable Soup (loaded with plant-based goodies like chickpeas, tomato, red and yellow peppers, onions, corn, carrots, and Swiss chard) with a sprouted grain roll is a great choice.

Although my main motivation for ordering meals to stay (instead of to-go) is to avoid single-use plastic containers, it's also beneficial from a health perspective. When we eat at a table, sitting down, we naturally eat more mindfully and calmly. When we eat a meal in the car, we tend to eat really quickly, which isn't optimal for digestion! And, we don't enjoy our food as much!

Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., creator of Abby's Food Court

5. Modern Greek Salad with Quinoa

Another option I'd choose at Panera would be their Modern Greek Salad with Quinoa with the dressing on the side and added grilled chicken. This salad contains lean protein from the added chicken, whole grains, plant-based protein from the quinoa, and healthy fats from the almonds, olives, and salad dressing. This is the perfect combination to help with satiety and hold you over until your next meal. Personally, I ask for the dressing on the side because I prefer a smaller amount (you can also ask for olive oil and lemon juice). This can also help control the sodium content as most fast-food dressings contain high amounts.

Jessica Bouchard, R.D., founder of Wellness Provision

Article continues below

6. Order off the secret menu (or customize your meal!)

I love that Panera's menu lends itself so well to customization. It even has a "secret" menu with items like the Power Breakfast Egg Bowls, the Power Mediterranean Chicken Salad, and the Power Chicken Hummus Bowl, which are all high in protein and fiber but lower in carbs than many of the other menu items. The Seasonal Greens Salad is a great option that you can customize by adding items like chicken and avocado to add protein and healthy fats. The Lentil Quinoa Bowls are also a delicious option you can customize with a cage-free egg.

Jess Cording, R.D., mbg Collective member

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Stephanie Eckelkamp Contributing Health & Nutrition Editor
Stephanie Eckelkamp is a writer and editor who has been working for leading health publications for the past 10 years. She received her B.S. in journalism from Syracuse University with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-breakfast-and-lunch-options-nutritionists-order-at-panera-bread

Your article and new folder have been saved!