This will not come as a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up to COVID hygiene standards over the last year, but: excessive handwashing and hand sanitizer use does a number on your skin. Of course, these are things we do to keep us safe—and we should do them, full stop. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less frustrating to have your skin on your palms and fingers feel itchy, dehydrated, and irritated.

To fix this, we turn to hand creams (of course if you’re looking for your new favorite, here’s our top picks), nutrient-rich soaps, and hand sanitizers that buffer the drying effects of alcohol with emollients. Now, since the primary reason we’re all loading up on sanitizers these days to protect ourselves from the virus, we made sure all of the below are up to FDA-regulatory standards: We’re only offering you what works, both from an efficacy and safety standpoint.