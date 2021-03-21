The 12 Best Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers Of 2021 (COVID Safe!)
This will not come as a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up to COVID hygiene standards over the last year, but: excessive handwashing and hand sanitizer use does a number on your skin. Of course, these are things we do to keep us safe—and we should do them, full stop. But that doesn’t mean it’s any less frustrating to have your skin on your palms and fingers feel itchy, dehydrated, and irritated.
To fix this, we turn to hand creams (of course if you’re looking for your new favorite, here’s our top picks), nutrient-rich soaps, and hand sanitizers that buffer the drying effects of alcohol with emollients. Now, since the primary reason we’re all loading up on sanitizers these days to protect ourselves from the virus, we made sure all of the below are up to FDA-regulatory standards: We’re only offering you what works, both from an efficacy and safety standpoint.
Lather Hand Santizier
With a citrusy scent, this option will help lift your attitude midday thanks to the notes of orange and lemon. The base is aloe, but additionally, this contains witch hazel, rose water, and calming green tea extract.
Hand Santizier, Lather ($18)
Maapilim Hand Sanitizer
The 70% alcohol is blended with aloe vera to hydrate and soothe skin. It’s a popular choice for hand sanitizers as the watery-gel consistency blends well with the alcohol, while also being soothing, anti-inflammatory, and nutrient dense. This option also comes with a dreamy scent made with jasmine, bergamot, and cedarwood essential oils.
Hand Sanitizer, Maapilim ($10)
Biossance Squalane Hand Sanitizer
This brand is known for championing their plant-derived squalane—a hydrating ingredient that mimics a lipid naturally found in the skin. Here, it’s paired with 70% alcohol (which is sugarcane derived) and glycerin, a humectant that can help buffer the drying alcohol as well.
Squalane Hand Sanitizer, Biossance ($10)
Farmacy Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer
Here’s an option that not only uses the popular aloe, but also grapefruit seed extract to add additional nutrients to the mix. Grapefruit seed oil is often used in beauty products to aid in skin recovery and health.
Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer, Farmacy ($6)
Honest Hand Sanitizer
A handy spray option that comes in a variety of scents (bright grapefruit number, sunny and airy coastal scent, a fresh and clean option, and a relaxing lavender). Spritz this all over your hands and let the aloe and other botanical extracts keep your skin happy.
Hand Sanitizer, Honest ($13.80)
Grown Alchemist Hydra-Gel Hand Sanitizer
A favorite brand among many mbg staffers, Grown Alchemist delivers with their sanitizer, as we come to expect from the trusted natural brand. It’s made with hyaluronan (which is similar to hyaluronic acid) and antioxidants (to help neutralize free radicals).
Hydra-Gel Hand Sanitizer, Grown Alchemist ($45)
The INKY List 70% Alcohol Hand Treatment
This brand is known for their simple, no-nonsense formulas that deliver on a budget. Their hand sanitizer—which they dub a “treatment”—is no exception. The hydration and conditioning effects come a cocktail of lips, including those from the olive and grape seed oil, which provide additional antioxidant benefits as well.
70% Alcohol Hand Treatment, The INKY List ($9.99)
YIELD Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Another elegant spray option, this utilizes coconut oil as it’s hydrating base. Coconut oil is great for skin as it contains a host of nutrients and is able to soften and condition dry, irritated skin. The scent is of bright, airy lemongrass and sweet, yet sophisticated jasmine.
Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, YIELD (starting at $10)
By Humankind Hand Sanitizer
These pocket-sized options are perfect for taking with you no matter where you're going—or your bag size. We also love the aluminum packaging—eliminating the need for one-time-use standard plastic. You can choose unscented, a refreshing eucalyptus, or a singing citrus.
Hand Sanitizer, By Humankind ($15)
Savor Beauty Hand Sanitizer
Need something home-sized for the whole family—that you can feel good about? Look no further. This 70% proof option comes with glycerin (the primary hydrator) as well as lavender and tea tree essential oils, which are natural anti-fungal, antiseptic and offer aromatherapy benefits.
Hand Sanitizer, Savor Beauty ($92)
Type A Hand Sanitizer
Blended in the classic combo of glycerin and aloe, you can rely on this option for its option versatility. Opt for a handy, travel-sized option (housed in sustainable aluminum), get a three-pack, or opt for a combo of one travel sized and one 16-oz at home container. Not to mention the scents: There’s the citrus, which is mellowed by a hint of lavender, and eucalyptus, which is warmed by spice.
Hand Sanitizer, Type A (starting at $6.99)
Captain Blankenship Hand Sanitizer
The base is made with 75% organic alcohol and aloe, but then it’s topped with a blend of essential oils, as lavender, cinnamon, thyme, peppermint, lemon and clove, which are also active ingredients in the formula, each chosen for their antiviral, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties.
Hand Sanitizer, Captain Blankenship ($10)
