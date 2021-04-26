5 Nutrient-Rich Foods Every Mom Should Prioritize After Having A Baby

Much of the conversation around nutrition for expectant mamas is focused on the months of pregnancy leading up to having a newborn—but nutrition doesn’t become less important for mothers once the baby is born. This is why we dedicate an entire section in our book The Plant-Based Baby & Toddler just to postpartum nutrition.

Continuing to feed yourself well after having a baby is critical for physical, mental, and emotional healing. Adequate nourishment also provides energy for the demands of newborn life (hello, lack of sleep all around). Plus, some nutrition needs actually increase for mamas during lactation, as they transfer nutrients to baby via breast milk.

Having a variety of nutrient-dense foods that require little prep-work can be a lifesaver for new parents. In addition, we recommend certain supplements as part of your postpartum nutrition routine. A daily multivitamin (or continuing your prenatal) may meet nutrient needs for an omnivorous diet. Plant-based mamas benefit from taking extra vitamin B12 and the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA in supplemental form.