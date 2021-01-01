Registered Dietitian Nutritionists

Alexandra Caspero M.A., RDN and Whitney English M.S., RDN are both moms and registered dietitian nutritionists. They created Plant-Based Juniors (PBJs), a community for parents and educators interested in properly implementing plant-based diets for children.

PBJs is dedicated to filling the gap in credible pediatric nutrition information for plant-based infants and children. It promotes an all-inclusive “predominantly plant-based” approach, supporting all families from vegan to vegetarian to flexitarian. Basically, if parents want to get more plants on the plate, PBJs wants to help!

PBJs has multiple resources available to support the feeding journey including their new book, The Plant-Based Baby and Toddler (Avery, May 2021), The Predominantly Plant-Based Pregnancy Guide, First Bites: The Definitive Guide to Baby-Led Weaning For Plant-Based Babies, and PBJ’s Batch Cook Ebook.