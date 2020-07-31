When lockdown was lifted, Maison Hermès in Guangzhou, China, made about U.S. $2.69 million in sales on reopening day. This quickly became dubbed as revenge spending, not unlike the revenge traveling pattern we've been witnessing, in which people have jumped to take unnecessary trips in response to the world beginning to reopen.

Even if you're still under lockdown, there's another self-revenge trend you may be intimately familiar with—delaying sleep for as long as you can, otherwise known as revenge bedtime procrastination. What we do during this time can range from mindlessly scrolling Instagram to baking to learning a new language. And we can easily lie to ourselves by rebranding this as self-care, productive time, or simply chilling.

Amid reopening and summer's arrival, a lot of people have taken to revenge spending, revenge traveling, and even revenge bedtime procrastination—going on trips, spending a lot of money, and staying up late to indulge and retaliate against the restrictions we had to endure throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. Yet at the heart of it all, these self-revenge activities are fundamentally unhealthy: a symptom of anxiety.

Beyond just retaliating against restrictions, these self-revenge habits are about pushing back against the ongoing uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. When will we be able to freely go out and travel again? When can we implement the plans we laid out for this year or decade?