Precrastination is the act of charging forward with the quickest action. Sounds good in theory, except that this fervor is often tinged with impulsivity and can actually end up taking more effort. In addition, because precrastination is all about completion rather than accuracy or the best long-term or medium-term outcomes, it can increase your likelihood of making mistakes and then having to repair them.

Research on precrastination confirms the drawbacks of being the proverbial early bird: Back in 2014, psychologist David Rosenbaum, Ph.D., and his colleagues had college students carry one of a pair of buckets to the end of a walkway, asking them to choose whichever bucket seemed easier. Instead of choosing the bucket closer to the end, most of them chose the one closer to the starting point. That meant they carried the bucket for a longer distance, when it would've been easier to complete the task by waiting to grab the bucket closer to the end.