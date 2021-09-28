The problem with evolving is that we fear we become the exact opposite, that we'll spiral into uncontrollable procrastination. But here's the deal: If you're already precrastinating, then you are an expert at meeting deadlines. Have faith that by slowing things down a little, you'll still meet your deadlines, do less unnecessary work, and probably do better on your tasks. And most importantly, you'll reduce your underlying stress and improve your well-being along the way.