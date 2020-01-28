3 Reasons We Make Bad Decisions — And How To Reverse Them

Would you consider yourself an impulsive, rash decision-maker? Or an indecisive, mull-it-over-for-days kind of thinker? According to the father-son doctor duo, board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., and internal medicine physician Austin Perlmutter, M.D., our decision making personalities aren't so absolute. There's a scientific reason we make bad decisions—and we actually have the power to optimize forward-thinking.

"The ability of the brain to make good and bad choices really relies on the prefrontal cortex in our brains," Austin tells me on the mindbodygreen podcast.

When our prefrontal cortex is optimized and up to speed, he says, we tend to make good, forward-thinking decisions. On the other hand, when our prefrontal cortex is disconnected from other parts of the brain (due to lifestyle factors, the Perlmutters say), that's when our decisions become rash and present-focused. So, whether you choose to eat an extra slice of cake, skip a morning workout, or buy a pair of pricey jeans, chances are there's a disconnection between your prefrontal cortex and other areas of the brain that's influencing the impulsivity.

Now that you've had a mini science lesson about the prefrontal cortex, you should know that this disconnection isn't fixed. In fact, we have the ability to foster that connection again and make healthy, long-term-oriented decisions.

Here are the three main reasons we tend to make impulsive decisions, along with three strategies to help reverse the damage. According to the Perlmutters, the process requires some diligence but is relatively easy to maintain.