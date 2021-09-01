mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Amazon
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazon

Need A Reset? Here’s An Earth-Inspired Yoga Flow That You Can Do Outside

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
September 1, 2021 — 9:00 AM

When we spend time outside (even if it’s a city park), we naturally slow down and turn inward. Very similarly, yoga is an introspective practice that cultivates the same kind of pause. So what happens when you combine the two together?

You get our recent virtual yoga class, guided by international yoga instructor Emily Chen. In partnership with Amazon, this earth-inspired yoga flow helped us let go of our stresses and reconnect to our own true nature. And just in case you missed it (or want more), we’ve bookmarked this virtual all-levels class for anytime you need a fresh-air-inspired flow.

Create a healthy baseline

The most powerful part about what we do on the yoga mat is that it extends into life off the mat. At its essence, yoga is about getting comfortable being uncomfortable. As we learn to lean on our breath through a hard posture, we find ourselves more capable of dealing with life’s difficulties as well. Yoga helps us create a stronger baseline for navigating all of life’s ups and downs.

Amazon Halo

Amazon Halo

Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice.

And the Amazon Halo helps us interpret that baseline. This screen-free health and wellness band helps us track our sleep, sedentary time, active time, body fat percentage, and more. Not only is it ideal for helping us optimize our daily wellness, but Emily Chen considers it a necessary tool for her yoga practice — alongside the blocks and straps!

Advertisement

Give your practice props

Yoga is all about supporting the body naturally — and for Emily, that starts with an eco-conscious outfit by prAna. For this outdoor practice, we suggest a yoga mat with extra padding, like the Amazon Basics Extra Thick Yoga Mat. And to give your postures a little lift, Emily recommends a couple yoga blocks, like these Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks. With the right support, we can better focus on our body, breath, and the nature around us.

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Take your practice outside

The beautiful thing about yoga is that you don’t need much for a blissful practice to unfold. Your body is the practice, meaning your yoga follows you wherever you go. Take Emily’s virtual yoga class al fresco and see what The Great Outdoors can do for your practice. Just look for a flat patch of dirt or grass to unroll your mat. Find some shade, or lather on the sunscreen! Your true nature is just a few relaxing breaths away.

Shop this story:

prAna Women's Becksa Bralette

prAna Women's Becksa Bralette

prAna Women's Becksa Bralette

prAna Women's Electa Short

prAna Women's Electa Short

prAna Women's Electa Short

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Routines

A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness

Emily Chen
A 5-Minute Yoga Flow To Stretch Out All That Unwanted Stiffness
Routines

Have Bad Posture? This Juicy Version Of Child's Pose Will Help

Sarah Regan
Have Bad Posture? This Juicy Version Of Child's Pose Will Help
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

5 Steps To Build A Successful Wellness Business, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
5 Steps To Build A Successful Wellness Business, From A Celeb Nutrition Expert
Integrative Health

This Could Be The Key To Setting Habits You'll Actually Stick To, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Could Be The Key To Setting Habits You'll Actually Stick To, Study Finds
Beauty

I Have Sparse, Fine Brows: This Is The *Only* Product That Helps Them Look Full

Jamie Schneider
I Have Sparse, Fine Brows: This Is The *Only* Product That Helps Them Look Full
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene

Jamie Schneider
This Is The *One* Animal Protein That Doesn't Affect The Longevity Gene
Integrative Health

A Neuroscientist's No. 1 Tip For Increasing Focus & Brain Functioning

Wendy A. Suzuki, PhD
A Neuroscientist's No. 1 Tip For Increasing Focus & Brain Functioning
Integrative Health

Can Stress Actually Make You Sick? Here's What 4 Different MDs Have To Say

Lindsay Boyers
Can Stress Actually Make You Sick? Here's What 4 Different MDs Have To Say
Beauty

I'm A PhD & RD: These Skin-Healthy Vitamins Are Often Missed In The U.S. Diet

Jamie Schneider
I'm A PhD & RD: These Skin-Healthy Vitamins Are Often Missed In The U.S. Diet
Functional Food

Bored With Kale? Try These Nutrient Powerhouse Leafy Greens Instead

Lauren Paige Richeson
Bored With Kale? Try These Nutrient Powerhouse Leafy Greens Instead
Integrative Health

Did You Know There Are 4 Stages Of A Cold? Here's When You're Most Contagious

Lindsay Boyers
Did You Know There Are 4 Stages Of A Cold? Here's When You're Most Contagious
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/emily-chen-outdoor-yoga-flow

Your article and new folder have been saved!