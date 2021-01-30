This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

We know fiber is good for longevity and overall health (it keeps you fuller for longer, reducing blood sugar spikes, and helps manage cholesterol). And while most of the fiber-fueled hype seems to lean towards beans and dark, leafy greens, oatmeal certainly deserves some of the fanfare. In fact, if you start your day with one cup of oats, you've already consumed 16 grams! Better yet, oats boast beta-glucan—a particularly healthy dietary fiber—which is not only great for heart health but has even been shown to help support immune health, too.

Aside from the fiber content, oats also contain significant amounts of vitamin E, phytic acid, phenolic compounds, and avenanthramides, which can help reduce inflammation, according to one systematic review. Plus, oats (no matter if they’re rolled or steel-cut) are whole grains, which have been shown to support lower cholesterol levels. Blander and his team at Inside Tracker even published a paper on nutrition’s effects on blood biomarkers, noting, “There is a precedent in the literature for consumption of both oatmeal and green tea and reduction of LDL levels.”

All that to say, oatmeal is a solid breakfast choice to help keep your heart health, cholesterol, and immunity on par—all of which are crucial for healthy aging. Perhaps whip up this rich, blueberry cheesecake overnight oats jar, or a savory, zucchini oatmeal bowl to switch up the flavor—maybe even sip on some green tea, too, for good measure.