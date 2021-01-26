Sometimes you just crave a bit of sweetness in your morning routine, and oatmeal is the perfect vessel for that style of breakfast. But the key is finding a sweet treat that won't disrupt blood sugar levels too much, which is why we snagged this recipe from Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN. Her interest in nutrition began with her type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 5, which ultimately inspired her new cookbook The Easy Diabetes Cookbook—which aims to make otherwise sugar-laden recipes manageable for everyone.

"These Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats are a perfect way to start your day and keep your blood sugars on track," she writes of this dessert-inspired breakfast. "The cream cheese in this recipe adds fat and a creaminess that makes the dish more satisfying and friendlier to your blood sugars. The lemon zest and vanilla extract add flavorful sweetness without actually adding much sugar."

While overnight oats (and cheesecake) are generally served fresh out of the fridge, this recipe works as a warm dish, too: "After the overnight oats have set overnight in your refrigerator, just remove the lid, place the jar in the microwave, and heat the oats on high for 30 to 45 seconds," Phipps shares.