mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
An RD's Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe — That Won't Wreak Havoc On Your Blood Sugar

An RD's Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe — That Won't Wreak Havoc On Your Blood Sugar

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

Image by Lauren Kelp and Constance Mariena / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 26, 2021 — 23:00 PM

Sometimes you just crave a bit of sweetness in your morning routine, and oatmeal is the perfect vessel for that style of breakfast. But the key is finding a sweet treat that won't disrupt blood sugar levels too much, which is why we snagged this recipe from Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN. Her interest in nutrition began with her type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 5, which ultimately inspired her new cookbook The Easy Diabetes Cookbookwhich aims to make otherwise sugar-laden recipes manageable for everyone.

"These Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats are a perfect way to start your day and keep your blood sugars on track," she writes of this dessert-inspired breakfast. "The cream cheese in this recipe adds fat and a creaminess that makes the dish more satisfying and friendlier to your blood sugars. The lemon zest and vanilla extract add flavorful sweetness without actually adding much sugar."

While overnight oats (and cheesecake) are generally served fresh out of the fridge, this recipe works as a warm dish, too: "After the overnight oats have set overnight in your refrigerator, just remove the lid, place the jar in the microwave, and heat the oats on high for 30 to 45 seconds," Phipps shares.

Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats

Makes 4 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. cream cheese
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups frozen blueberries
  • 2 cups gluten-free rolled oats

Method

  1. Set out 4 (12-oz.) glass jars with their lids.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, yogurt, almond milk, maple syrup, lemon zest, and vanilla. Whisk the ingredients together until they are smooth. Or, for an extra-smooth texture, combine the ingredients in a food processor. Set the mixing bowl aside.
  3. Add ½ cup of blueberries to each jar. Then add ½ cup of oats to each jar on top of the blueberries.
  4. Divide the cream cheese mixture evenly between the 4 jars.
  5. Secure the lid on each jar, and shake each jar vigorously to combine the ingredients. Place the jars in the refrigerator overnight. Then, just pull a jar of your overnight oats out the next morning, top it off with some extra blueberries, and enjoy.
  6. Each jar will keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days if sealed tightly and unopened.
Reprinted with permission from The Easy Diabetes Cookbook by Mary Ellen Phipps, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Lauren Kelp and Constance Mariena.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update

Eliza Sullivan
Give Your Go-To Banana Bread A Healthy, Antioxidant-Rich Update
Recipes

8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight

Eliza Sullivan
8 Healthy Plant-Based & Protein-Rich Instant Pot Dinner Recipes To Try Tonight
$39.99

Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free

With Alex Thomopoulos
Introduction To Eating Gluten-Free
Integrative Health

Dealing With Dry Eyes? Here's The Likely Culprit + 4 Expert-Backed Relief Tips

Jessica Timmons
Dealing With Dry Eyes? Here's The Likely Culprit + 4 Expert-Backed Relief Tips
Beauty

Try This: A Multicolored Mani To Match Your Aura Because Why Not

Alexandra Engler
Try This: A Multicolored Mani To Match Your Aura Because Why Not
Routines

This 7-Move HIIT Bodyweight Workout Is All You Need To Stay Strong

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
This 7-Move HIIT Bodyweight Workout Is All You Need To Stay Strong
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Banish Back Acne Once & For All With This Derm's 2-Minute Hack

Jamie Schneider
Banish Back Acne Once & For All With This Derm's 2-Minute Hack
Integrative Health

I've Endured 4 Near-Death Experiences — This Mantra Helped Me Through Recovery

David Fajgenbaum, M.D., MBA, MS.c.
I've Endured 4 Near-Death Experiences — This Mantra Helped Me Through Recovery
Personal Growth

A Celeb Nutritionist's Trick For Making Big Health Goals More Manageable

Kelly LeVeque
A Celeb Nutritionist's Trick For Making Big Health Goals More Manageable
Climate Change

A Lifelong Activist Spells Out A Post-Pandemic Climate Action Plan

Atossa Soltani
A Lifelong Activist Spells Out A Post-Pandemic Climate Action Plan
Integrative Health

The One Nutrient You May Be Missing, From A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider
The One Nutrient You May Be Missing, From A Longevity Expert
Personal Growth

3 Ways To Stay Emotionally Agile When Everything Is Up In The Air

Vanessa Loder, MBA
3 Ways To Stay Emotionally Agile When Everything Is Up In The Air
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/blueberry-cheesecake-overnight-oats-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!