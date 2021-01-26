An RD's Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats Recipe — That Won't Wreak Havoc On Your Blood Sugar
Sometimes you just crave a bit of sweetness in your morning routine, and oatmeal is the perfect vessel for that style of breakfast. But the key is finding a sweet treat that won't disrupt blood sugar levels too much, which is why we snagged this recipe from Mary Ellen Phipps, RDN. Her interest in nutrition began with her type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 5, which ultimately inspired her new cookbook The Easy Diabetes Cookbook—which aims to make otherwise sugar-laden recipes manageable for everyone.
"These Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats are a perfect way to start your day and keep your blood sugars on track," she writes of this dessert-inspired breakfast. "The cream cheese in this recipe adds fat and a creaminess that makes the dish more satisfying and friendlier to your blood sugars. The lemon zest and vanilla extract add flavorful sweetness without actually adding much sugar."
While overnight oats (and cheesecake) are generally served fresh out of the fridge, this recipe works as a warm dish, too: "After the overnight oats have set overnight in your refrigerator, just remove the lid, place the jar in the microwave, and heat the oats on high for 30 to 45 seconds," Phipps shares.
Blueberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tbsp. pure maple syrup
- Zest of 1 medium lemon
- 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups frozen blueberries
- 2 cups gluten-free rolled oats
Method
- Set out 4 (12-oz.) glass jars with their lids.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, yogurt, almond milk, maple syrup, lemon zest, and vanilla. Whisk the ingredients together until they are smooth. Or, for an extra-smooth texture, combine the ingredients in a food processor. Set the mixing bowl aside.
- Add ½ cup of blueberries to each jar. Then add ½ cup of oats to each jar on top of the blueberries.
- Divide the cream cheese mixture evenly between the 4 jars.
- Secure the lid on each jar, and shake each jar vigorously to combine the ingredients. Place the jars in the refrigerator overnight. Then, just pull a jar of your overnight oats out the next morning, top it off with some extra blueberries, and enjoy.
- Each jar will keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days if sealed tightly and unopened.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.