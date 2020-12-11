mindbodygreen

Recipes
This 6-Ingredient Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Skin-Supporting Nutrients

This 6-Ingredient Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Skin-Supporting Nutrients

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist By Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist, humanitarian, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles.
Woman Sitting on Couch Eating

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

December 11, 2020 — 0:04 AM

Add a delicious, veggie-packed and beauty-enhancing twist to the ever-classic warm oatmeal recipe.

On cooler mornings, this savory breakfast dish is comforting and nutrient dense, with vitamins and fiber coming from the shredded zucchini, as well as a boost of protein your skin and gut will love from mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ powder.* Along with hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which have been shown to support skin hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines, the formula has hyaluronic acid, sulforaphane, vitamin C, and vitamin E to enhance those skin-healthy benefits further.*

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Plus, as a dietitian, I always advocate for trying to get a head start on your vegetable intake by getting at least a serving in the morning. But with the cooler weather, smoothies (an easy way to get veggies first thing in the morning), might not be as appealing.

If you've been looking for ways to add variety and vegetables to your mornings, look no further! This easy brekkie may just become a staple.

Advertisement

Cozy Collagen-Zucchini Oatmeal

Yields 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of rolled oats
  • 1 cup of grated zucchini (skin on)
  • 2 scoops of mbg's grass-fed collagen+ powder
  • 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (or nut milk of your choice)
  • 1 cup of water
  • ⅛ tsp of salt
Advertisement

Directions:

  1. Combine the oats, nut milk, water, zucchini and salt, and heat until simmering.
  2. Stir, then simmer on low for another 3 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed.
  3. Turn the heat off, let sit for one minute, then stir in the collagen powder.
  4. Divide between two bowls and add your favorite toppings; for this savory dish I recommend parmesan cheese, a fried egg, or edamame.
*If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, is a registered dietitian nutritionist, humanitarian, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles. Her writing and...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

In 2021, Sustainable Protein Will Come From An Unlikely Place

mbg editorial
In 2021, Sustainable Protein Will Come From An Unlikely Place
Functional Food

This Is The Year We Need To Close The Gap On Food & Nutrition Disparities

mbg editorial
This Is The Year We Need To Close The Gap On Food & Nutrition Disparities
Parenting

The Future Of Child Care: COVID's Dramatic Impact On Parenting & Schools

mbg editorial
The Future Of Child Care: COVID's Dramatic Impact On Parenting & Schools
Change-Makers

Why Sustainability Needs To Start Centering The Planet's Microbiome

mbg editorial
Why Sustainability Needs To Start Centering The Planet's Microbiome
Mental Health

Tripping Reimagined: The Promise & Peril Of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

mbg editorial
Tripping Reimagined: The Promise & Peril Of Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
Mental Health

2021 Will Be The Year Of Mind Gyms, Tele-Therapy & The Rise Of Mental Fitness

mbg editorial
2021 Will Be The Year Of Mind Gyms, Tele-Therapy & The Rise Of Mental Fitness
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat

Alexandra Engler
A Supplement That’s Like A Hydrating Lip Balm That You Eat
Home

The 2021 Plant & Flower Of The Year Signal Brighter Days Ahead

Emma Loewe
The 2021 Plant & Flower Of The Year Signal Brighter Days Ahead
Beauty

Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY

Jamie Schneider
Google's Top Trending Beauty Searches Are In & (No Surprise) There's Tons Of DIY
Meditation

How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?

Aditi Nerurkar, M.D., MPH
How Can I Use Meditation For Stress Relief When Breathing Makes Me Anxious?
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & This Is My Go-To Practice For Glowing Skin
Spirituality

A Tarot Spread For Interpreting The Lessons Of 2020's Final New Moon

Sarah Regan
A Tarot Spread For Interpreting The Lessons Of 2020's Final New Moon
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-a-cozy-collagen-oatmeal

Your article and new folder have been saved!