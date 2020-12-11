This 6-Ingredient Cozy, Savory Oatmeal Is Full Of Sneaky Skin-Supporting Nutrients
Add a delicious, veggie-packed and beauty-enhancing twist to the ever-classic warm oatmeal recipe.
On cooler mornings, this savory breakfast dish is comforting and nutrient dense, with vitamins and fiber coming from the shredded zucchini, as well as a boost of protein your skin and gut will love from mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ powder.* Along with hydrolyzed collagen peptides, which have been shown to support skin hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines, the formula has hyaluronic acid, sulforaphane, vitamin C, and vitamin E to enhance those skin-healthy benefits further.*
Plus, as a dietitian, I always advocate for trying to get a head start on your vegetable intake by getting at least a serving in the morning. But with the cooler weather, smoothies (an easy way to get veggies first thing in the morning), might not be as appealing.
If you've been looking for ways to add variety and vegetables to your mornings, look no further! This easy brekkie may just become a staple.
Cozy Collagen-Zucchini Oatmeal
Yields 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of rolled oats
- 1 cup of grated zucchini (skin on)
- 2 scoops of mbg's grass-fed collagen+ powder
- 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (or nut milk of your choice)
- 1 cup of water
- ⅛ tsp of salt
Directions:
- Combine the oats, nut milk, water, zucchini and salt, and heat until simmering.
- Stir, then simmer on low for another 3 minutes or until most of the water is absorbed.
- Turn the heat off, let sit for one minute, then stir in the collagen powder.
- Divide between two bowls and add your favorite toppings; for this savory dish I recommend parmesan cheese, a fried egg, or edamame.