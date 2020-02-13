4 Science-Backed Ways To Be More Productive & Focused In The Morning

Do you know your chronotype?

That's the science-y classification for early birds and night owls—aka, your body's preference for waking up earlier or later in the day. Some experts say that while about 50% of your chronotype is due to genetics, you can train yourself to be a morning person if you're naturally more of a snooze-hitter.

So, if getting yourself out of bed when you wake up feels like one of the hardest things you do all day, these research-supported tips might alleviate some of that "ugh"-ness and support your morning energy, focus, and productivity: