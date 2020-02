4 Science-Backed Ways To Be More Productive & Focused In The Morning

Loads of research peering into what affects a.m. productivity point to how much sleep we get the night before. Night owls who sleep later (closer to midnight, or after) have a disadvantage: Their sleep gets clipped in the morning hours, when important REM or dream sleep occurs. So instead of the recommended seven or eight hours of sleep per night, they're only getting five or six. Cue the grogginess.

Going to sleep even an hour earlier may be harder than waking up, so you'll need to help your body relax and wind down as much as possible. Instead of big meals, hard exercise, and bright lights before bed, slow down the excitement. Dim the lights, do some reading or gentle stretching, and shut down your blue-light-emitting screens at least an hour before you ideally want to fall asleep. Brilli's warm, dimmable Wind Down light bulbs (and Get In Sync downlights for your home's overhead lighting) help lull your body and mind into relaxation—without any blue light. Not only do blue lights suppress melatonin, which makes it harder to fall asleep, but they also diminish the quality of sleep you get through the night.

So if you truly want a more energized and productive morning starting tomorrow? The key is to start, well, tonight.