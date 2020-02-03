The Invisible Ways Indoor Light Is Messing With Your Health 

Ever spend all day working in an office with terrible overhead lighting and thought, there's no way this can be good for my productivity, mood, mental health, etc.? Well, you're not wrong.

The thing is, it's not just the bad lighting at work that has an effect on all these things—it's often the lighting in our own homes, too. And it's all thanks to a single explanation: "Light is the strongest cue for setting the timing for our biological clock, which regulates the timing of our circadian rhythms," says Shadab A. Rahman, Ph.D., MPH, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School whose research encompasses circadian neurophysiology. "Our energy, alertness, mood, and sleep all have circadian rhythms."

In other words, the lighting around us has the power to throw entire aspects of our well-being out of whack.