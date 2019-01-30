SIBO Was Destroying My Gut. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

If you'd asked me back in 2017 if I ate a good gut diet, I would have given an emphatic yes.

I'd recently come off a yearlong odyssey healing my Hashimoto's one lifestyle change at a time, and as part of it, had learned the do's and don'ts of living with my microbiome in mind. I was eating plenty of fiber, dousing my grain bowls in kefir green goddess dressing and kimchi, and washing it all down with homemade kombucha.

Yet despite my habit overhaul, about a year ago I started to notice some digestive woes creeping back into my life. My usual diet—full of woody veggies and fermented foods that, in theory, supported good gut health—was starting to make me feel bloated after meals. And I began to worry that my habitual burping, and more than occasional tooting, was becoming a regular companion soundtrack to my husband's and my nighttime Netflix binges.

After I decided to see a doctor for a full work-up, the diagnosis I received was SIBO: small-intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

Small-intestinal bacterial overgrowth is exactly what it sounds like: a type of dysbiosis, which simply means an imbalance in the trillions of bacteria that take up residence in your gut. In the case of SIBO, however, the issue is not necessarily the ratio between good, beneficial bacteria and bad, pathogenic bacteria (though that could be part of it). Rather, the main problem is location, not type.

Though critters colonize all sections of our alimentary canal, the majority of it is found in the large intestine (also known as the colon), where it assists in the final step of the digestive labyrinth and prepares for evacuation.

The small intestine, on the other hand, is where your food intermingles with digestive juices, nutrients are absorbed into the bloodstream, and your body reaps the rewards of what you've just put in it. It's not a place where bacteria have much of a function. In fact, as is the case with SIBO, their increased presence causes a host of issues.

Since these are living organisms with their own palates and cravings, bacteria in your small intestines means there are other mouths at the table competing for your dinner. And when there's not enough nourishment to be had, they turn to the next best thing (you!), which can lead to leaky gut and food sensitivities.

Part of the SIBO treatment plan is taking on a diet that limits easily fermentable carbohydrates—in other words, your bacteria's favorite foods, foods that in the absence of knowing about my SIBO, I added to my plate night after night in the name of good gut health.

With SIBO, I quickly learned there are numerous contradictions and unknowns. But as I hopped down the rabbit hole and began honing a game plan—even starting a podcast on the subject!—I learned some best practices that helped me inevitably kick this complex condition.

Now that I'm SIBO-free, I want to share some of the tips I've learned from interviewing the leading SIBO experts across the world on my podcast, SIBO Made Simple. These are the things I wish I'd known when I was first diagnosed and advice that you should keep in mind when designing a SIBO diet adventure of your own: