SIBO Was Destroying My Gut. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

The many types of dietary approaches and timing of these tactics in conjunction with other medications can be a big source of confusion. Some people argue that you shouldn't begin a SIBO diet until after you've completed your round of treatment. This ensures that your bacteria don't go dormant due to lack of food sources and, therefore, can be fully eradicated by whatever antimicrobials you're taking. Other practitioners say that clinically they don't notice much of a difference, and in fact, if your SIBO symptoms are quite severe, it helps to begin with diet first to reduce some of the bacteria, mitigate the intensity of "die-off" effect, and alleviate the gastro pain that led you to take a SIBO test in the first place.