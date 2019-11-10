How Stress Gets In The Way Of Digestion (Plus, 3 Ways To Calm Down)

Ever notice how your thoughts and emotions can influence or create a certain physical sensation in the body? This happens throughout our day, sometimes without conscious awareness.

Let's try an experiment: Think about cutting an orange in half, looking at the pulp with its juices flowing, and now think about eating that orange. What happened? Did you start salivating? That's how connected our minds and bodies are. Images and thoughts can start to create a physical response in our body.

One of our systems that gets affected immediately when this process happens is digestion. Most people think digestion starts in our mouth with chewing our foods, but digestion itself actually starts in the brain. Why should you care about this? Because your thoughts and emotions can influence how well you digest your food, and you aren't, in fact, what you eat; you are what you digest!

Let's dive in to how stress affects digestion and what you can do about it.