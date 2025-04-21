You Should Focus On Bone Health Earlier Than You Might Think — Here's Why

And if you're wondering what the real danger of osteoporosis is, let me elaborate. Osteoporosis means you're losing bone mass faster than you're making it and signals bones that are becoming weaker and at a greater risk of breaking. Hip and spine fractures are some of the most devastating. Hip fractures often result in disability and increase the risk of death within a year after the injury, while spinal injuries can cause vertebrae to collapse, with extreme pain and postural misalignment.