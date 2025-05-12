Advertisement
5 Unexpected Benefits Of Creatine You'll See Outside Of the Gym
Creatine has garnered quite a reputation as a prominent muscle-building supplement, which is well deserved. Hundreds of studies show that it supports muscle growth, strength, and recovery of people of all ages and fitness levels (not just young elite athletes).*
In fact, a 2024 review1 found that people taking creatine gained an average of 2.5 pounds of muscle mass from strength training and lost about 1.6 pounds of fat mass (compared to people who just exercised).*
Many people interested in creatine or are starting a creatine supplement expect to see improvements in their fitness and muscle (and you will with consistent use!).
However, creatine’s impact extends far beyond muscle health. Here, we break down 5 unexpected benefits of adding a creatine supplement to your daily routine.
Bone health
Creatine has the ability to support both types of lean mass: Muscle tissue and bone health.
Bones undergo a constant state of turning—meaning old bone tissue is being removed while new tissue is created by cells called osteoblasts. However, new bone formation declines with age, including during menopause. During this transition, women may lose up to 20% of their bone mass due to the decrease in estrogen.
New research indicates that creatine supplements (when paired with strength training) may be particularly helpful for postmenopausal women. One study even found that postmenopausal women taking 8 grams of creatine2 daily and strength training 3 times a week for a year had better bone health than those taking a placebo.*
Metabolic support
Creatine’s ability to help you build and maintain this lean mass supports your overall metabolism.
Muscle and bone tissue burn more calories than fat, even at rest. So more lean mass equals a higher metabolic rate and better blood sugar control.*
By supporting the energy availability in muscle and bone cells, creatine may preserve strength and structure, especially during periods of stress3, aging4, or hormonal changes.*
Memory
Creatine also supports brain health. Small amounts of the compound are stored in the brain, an organ that requires a lot of energy to function optimally.
While glucose is the main source of energy for the brain, glucose is always converted into ATP (adenosine triphosphate)5 before it can actually be used.
Creatine helps fuel ATP production by providing one of its key building blocks (phosphocreatine).*
Complex cognitive tasks, including memory retrieval, can require more energy. And that’s where creatine comes in.
Results of a 2023 study showed that creatine supplements significantly enhanced measures of memory performance6 in healthy adults—with the most benefits seen for those between the ages 66 and 76 and vegetarians (here’s why vegetarians need more creatine).*
Energy
Creatine can also offer a much-needed mental energy boost—espeically after sleeping poorly.*
Researchers of a study published in 20247 found positive changes in brain metabolism, processing capacity, and short-term memory in folks after taking a (large) dose of creatine. Benefits seem to peak 4 hours after taking a supplement but lasted for a total of 9 hours.*
Improved mood
Low brain energy is linked to low mood, and creatine may help bridge that gap*.
Early research suggests it can help lift your mood—especially when paired with other strategies to improve mental health.*
How to supplement with creatine
In order for creatine to exert its full range of benefits, you have to make sure all your creatine stores are full. This requires daily supplementation as you use up creatine daily (and getting creatine from diet alone isn’t enough).
Aim to get about 5 grams of creatine monohydrate daily from a powder (not a gummy) to support muscle health and cognition. If you’re really looking for those bone health benefits, consider increasing that dose to 7-10 grams a day once you’re adjusted.
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ provides 5 grams of creatine per serving along with 2 grams of taurine. Taurine is an amino acid that supports muscle health, heart health, and overall longevity. Reviewers rave that it’s been helping them build muscle and feel more energized.
The takeaway
Creatine is a supplement that can have an extensive impact on your health. It helps you build muscle and strength, and it also supports many aspects of cognitive function and healthy aging.* No one supplement can do it all, but creatine sure checks a lot of boxes.
