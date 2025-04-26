Advertisement
A New Research Review Confirms Creatine Is Safe & Effective
When formulated and taken correctly, supplements can have a profoundly positive effect on your health. But there have been a lot of questionable products with iffy ingredients and claims or quick fixes that have created an air of mistrust. And it’s hard to tell which ones are safe and effective and which are gimmicks.
Despite being one of the most studied and effective supplements on the market, creatine still carries an air of controversy. Many folks mistake creatine for a risky, muscle-bound shortcut rather than what it truly is: A safe, well-researched compound with wide-ranging benefits.*
To squash any confusion about the topic, researchers recently reviewed 685 studies to analyze its safety profile. Here’s what you need to know.
Safety of creatine supplements
Creatine has been studied since the early 1900s. Then athletes and the fitness community picked up interest in creatine monohydrate supplements (the most absorbable form of the compound) in the 1990s, especially as more studies began showing its effectiveness in building lean mass.
Even this early data showed that supplementing with large doses of creatine (around 25 grams a day) was safe and effective.
It was this impressive safety and efficacy profile that turned creatine into the most researched supplement. And the fact that researchers of this latest review on the compound found 685 (!!) human clinical trials—including over 26,000 participants—on creatine is absolutely impressive.
This analysis clearly showed:
- No significant difference in side effects between those taking creatine and those taking a placebo.
- Side effects were reported in roughly 13% of both groups.
- Common side effects for both creatine and the placebo were mainly mild GI issues.
- After reviewing nearly 28.4 million reports from the worldwide adverse event report databases (systems that collect information linked to concerns about medications, supplements, and other products), creatine monohydrate was rare. When creatine was mentioned, it wasn’t creatine monohydrate. Or, it was a combo of creatine and other ingredients (like in pre-workouts or energy drinks).
The conclusion: Creatine supplementation is safe and does not increase the risk of side effects.
What spurred misconceptions?
Even though research on creatine has been positive from the start, misinformation about the supplement persisted.
Anecdotal stories spread about creatine leading to cramping dehydration, muscle strains, and kidney concerns, even though no studies have found those claims to be true. Here, we dive more into how the kidney misinformation started.
While some of this misinformation is still spreading on social media, more and more people are now following the science and reaping the benefits of this compound.
Benefits of creatine
Creatine supplements really do work to help everyone (no matter your age or current fitness level) build muscle and strength.
About 95% of the body’s creatine stores are found in muscle tissue where it’s used as a source of quick energy during high-intensity activities (like exercise).*
Some creatine is even found in the brain. And studies show that creatine supplements support cognitive function and memory.*
How to take for the best results
Creatine is best taken as a daily supplement (yes, even on rest days).
Research shows that taking 3 to 5 grams of the compound a day is effective for supporting muscle health.
If you’re new to creatine, starting with a 3-gram dose and working your way up can help your body adjust to a new supplement.
Then, you can consider working your way to 5 grams.
For those specifically interested in creatine’s brain health benefits, consider taking up to 10 grams a day.
Choosing the right supplement
When looking for a creatine supplement, always choose creatine monohydrate and opt for a powder over a gummy (here’s why).
Our top pick is this creatine paired with taurine (an amino acid that further supports muscle health, recovery, and overall longevity).* It provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate per serving and 2 grams of taurine.
Or, choose this one that combines 3 grams of creatine with 4 key electrolytes. It’s great for both daily hydration and post-workout.*
The takeaway
Studies continually show that creatine is a safe and effective supplement. It’s a great supplement to add to your daily routine if you’re trying to build muscle, push yourself harder in workouts, and think more clearly during the workday.*