Advertisement
Creatine & Depression: Here's How This Popular Supplement Impacts Mood
Creatine is most known for helping gym-goes build muscle. While it’s quite effective at doing so (heck, it helps people of all fitness levels get stronger), newer research shows that creatine is also an effective treatment for depression.
A new 2024 review summarizes all past human and animal studies of creatine’s impact on the brain and markers of depression—on its own and as an addition to SSRI (a type of anti-depressant medication).
Here’s what you need to know.
What is creatine?
Creatine is most known as a supplement, but it’s also a compound the body makes naturally on its own and one that you get by eating certain animal proteins.
About 95% of the body’s creatine is found in muscle tissue, where it helps to produce cellular energy (ATP) quickly during times of high energy needs (like workouts).
But without supplements, most people have a pretty limited amount of creatine in their system at a time (especially those who don’t eat animal proteins).
Supplements became popular as research found the powder to effectively boost muscle creatine stores, meaning muscle could tap into a lot of extra energy during exercise to improve performance and help support lean muscle mass and strength over time.
Most of the remaining 5% of the body’s creatine is found in the brain. And in the last 10 to 15 years, researchers have been particularly interested in seeing how creatine’s capabilities extend to this organ.
How creatine may help with depression
Research on creatine’s impact on the brain indicates that it supports cognition (and may counter unfavorable changes associated with depression) in multiple ways.
- Enhance brain ATP production: Depression is linked to low energy production in brain cells, but creatine increases energy availability in the brain. Just as muscles tap into creatine stores during times of stress, so does the brain. Studies show that this supports cognition, particularly during times of mental stress, fatigue, and even sleep deprivation.
- Support neurotransmitter function: Low levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine are also linked to depression. Creatine may help enhance these feel-good hormones and help improve overall mood.
- Boost brain cell resilience to stress: Oxidative stress (an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants) is strongly linked to depression. Creatine seems to offer protection to brain cells against this type of damage.
- Support neuronal survival: Depression is also associated with brain structure changes, including the loss of brain cells (neurons). Research indicates that creatine helps maintain neurons.
What do clinical trials show?
The list above details the likely mechanistic actions of how creatine counters and protects from physiological changes associated with depression. But what are the actual outcomes of creatine intake and supplementation on mental health?
Here are a few studies this recent review highlighted.
- A 2020 study including over 22,600 U.S. adults 20 years and older, found that those consuming the least amount of creatine daily were 42% more likely to have depression than those with the highest intake. Intake of creatine in this instance is mainly from the diet, not supplements.
- A 2017 double-blind randomized controlled trial found that people with bipolar disorder who took creatine supplements alongside their other treatment experienced a decrease in depressive symptoms.
- Another double-blind randomized controlled trial found that women who took creatine with an SSRI (an anti-depressant medication) had a more rapid relief of depressive symptoms than those just taking an SSRI (by as much as two weeks).
Based on all their review of the data (not just of the studies listed above), researchers of this review noted that those with low dietary creatine intake (like vegans and vegetarians), those who exercise regularly, younger folks, and women may benefit most from this creatine supplementation.
RELATED READ: The Link Between Taurine & Depression In Women Under 30
How to supplement to see a benefit
Creating—for muscle or brain health—is best taken daily. Based on the data, researchers of this review concluded that a 4 to 5-gram daily dose of creatine monohydrate is what’s effective for depression. Five grams is also the recommended daily amount to support muscle health.
When choosing a creatine supplement, always go with a powder over a gummy (here’s why), look for creatine monohydrate, and pick one that’s been third-party tested. These are our top 5 expert-vetted creatine supplement picks.
The takeaway
Clinical data on creatine for depression is still emerging, but this recent research review highlights very promising progress. Creatine is the most researched supplement on the market and is generally regarded as safe, with few to no side effects.
Adding this to your routine may be exactly what you need to support your mood and physical health.
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
This Could Be The Missing Link For Lowering Blood Pressure
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.