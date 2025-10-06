“Women think that if they are still having periods—but their quality of life is terrible and unable to function—then they’re not a candidate for hormones because they’re ‘technically not there.’ But that’s actually the perfect candidate: a perimenopausal woman who could benefit from hormone therapy to help regulate her as she navigates the seven to ten years of perimenopause,” says Senemar. “How many years is she supposed to struggle before it’s considered ‘time to get help’? It shouldn’t be about waiting—it should be about how you feel.”